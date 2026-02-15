Is Stephen Curry Playing in 2026 NBA All-Star Game Tonight? Latest Injury Update & Team USA Stripes Star Status

For the 12 time in his prestigious career, Stephen Curry wore the All-Star jersey. The sharpshooter is an attraction for such events. His electric shooting spells have somewhat saved the All-Star game from being a snoozefest. However, the 37-year-old has dealt with injury troubles heading into the weekend.

Curry did click pictures with the USA Stripes. But will he be playing besides the NBA OGs?

What is Stephen Curry’s latest injury update ahead of the All-Star Game?

The Warriors cornerstone has dealt with a lingering injury in his right knee. The two-time MVP missed the last five Warriors games heading into the weekend. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did provide a positive update after their loss to the Spurs.

“I talked to Steph earlier, and he said he was feeling better, so he’s trending in a good direction, but it’ll be just day-to-day when he comes back,” said Kerr.

The Warriors will hope the All-Star break allows Curry to get enough time to rest. They will still look to exercise caution once the 37-year-old returns.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks at the scoreboard during a game against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center.

What is Stephen Curry’s role on Team USA Stripes in the 2026 All-Star Game?

The Baby Face Assassin was chosen as a starter from the Western Conference for the 2026 All-Star Game. Curry received over 2.8 million fan votes, the third highest from the Western Conference. He even garnered the second-most player votes, trailing only Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

Will Stephen Curry suit up tonight?

Stephen Curry will not suit up tonight for the USA Stripes. He’s practicing rest for the game to give his knee some additional time to heal and get back on the court for the Warriors as soon as possible.

The NBA announced the Toronto Raptors’ Bradon Ingram as a replacement for the injured Curry. Ingram will appear in his first All-Star game.