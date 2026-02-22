Is Stephen Curry Playing Today vs Nuggets? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Feb 22)

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Denver Nuggets today in a highly anticipated clash. Both teams enter this game in polar opposite forms. On one hand, the Dubs lost their last matchup, which was against the Boston Celtics on February 19th, in disappointing fashion.
On the other hand, the Nuggets smoked the Portland Trail Blazers 157-103 in their latest matchup. That said, if the hosts want to get a positive result today, they’ll have to be at their best, something they cannot do without their star point guard, Stephen Curry.
However, the veteran has been struggling with a knee injury lately, which even forced him out of the All-Star Game in Los Angeles. So, will he be back on the court today to lead his team against the mighty Joker?
Is Stephen Curry playing today against the Nuggets?
No, unfortunately, Stephen Curry won’t be returning to the court in tonight’s game. This comes as a result of the two-time MVP still dealing with a knee injury. He has already missed seven straight games with a runner’s knee and is expected to miss at least four more, including today’s clash.
Curry will be re-evaluated on March 1st. The 37-year-old recently underwent a second MRI, which showed no structural damage but revealed bone bruising that requires more rest. Nonetheless, while speaking to NBC Sports, the veteran did sound positive.
“Feeling good,” Curry said. “I mean, it’s not going the way that I wanted it to, but I think we’re in the right direction of trying to get back out there as fast as possible.” While that’s great news for the guard and the Warriors, it won’t help their case against Nikola Jokic and Co.
This is especially concerning because without Steph, the Dubs have struggled mightily. The historic franchise is 6-11 without their star player, which is quite concerning but expected at the same time. Nonetheless, apart from Curry, Golden State will also miss a few other players.
The Warriors vs the Nuggets injury reports for February 22nd
Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of today’s matchup:
Golden State Warriors injury report
As for the Dubs, alongside Stephen Curry, they’ll also be without the likes of Jimmy Butler, Seth Curry, and a few others today. While Butler has already been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a torn ACL, Seth Curry will miss this game because of a sciatica injury.
Meanwhile, L.J. Cryer will also join these three on the bench, as the guard continues to recover from his hamstring injury. Lastly, Kristaps Porzingis could also miss this clash, as he is listed as probable because of an Achilles injury.
Denver Nuggets injury report
As for the Nuggets, they are also somewhat hard hit with injuries. Denver will enter this game without its starters, like Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries and are expected to miss four and four to six weeks, respectively.
Of course, this is a huge blow for the Nuggets, but they’ve managed to hold their own without Watson and Gordon thus far. So, they shouldn’t have much of an issue today as well. However, Denver’s trouble doesn’t end with these two; there’s more.
Guards Jalen Pickett and Tamar Bates will also be on the sidelines for the Nuggets. While Pickett will miss this game because of a knee injury, Bates has been ruled out due to a foot injury and is expected to be re-evaluated in about 12 weeks or so.
Lastly, Jamal Murray could also miss this clash. The star point guard is questionable for Sunday’s battle against the Warriors due to right hamstring tightness. That said, will these injuries impact the Nuggets’ starting five?
Predicted lineups for the Warriors vs the Nuggets
Here’s how the Golden State Warriors could start without Stephen Curry:
|Position
|Player
|PG
|Pat Spencer
|SG
|De’Anthony Melton
|SF
|Moses Moody
|PF
|Gui Santos
|C
|Draymond Green
And here’s how the Denver Nuggets could start amid their injury issues:
|Position
|Player
|PG
|Jamal Murray (probable)
|SG
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Julian Strawther
|PF
|Cameron Johnson
|C
|Nikola Jokic
With Stephen Curry out for one more game, Pat Spencer will likely start at the one for the Warriors. Although he certainly cannot replicate the four-time NBA champion’s production, Spencer has managed to hold down the fort for the franchise. However, will he be able to do so today against the Nuggets? Probably not, as Denver is a heavy favorite to win tonight, as we eagerly await the tip-off.