Stephen Curry Injury Update: Is Warriors Star Playing Tonight Against OKC? (March 7th)

Following one of the best victories of this season, the Golden State Warriors are heading to Oklahoma City to face the reigning champions on Saturday, March 7, at the Paycom Center. The Dubs won the last game over the Houston Rockets in overtime, but what made it even more special was that they were missing several star players from their rotation, including talisman Stephen Curry. While the Dubs would be high on morale heading into this clash against the Thunder, a lineup with Curry would mean the world to them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Overall, the Warriors are currently eighth in the Western Conference (32-30), and they are just about a .500 team. Although it was a fantastic win against the Rockets in their previous game, the Dubs are going through a rough patch as they have won only three out of their last eight games. Most of these results are primarily because of their long injury records. On the other hand, the Thunder are flying in the West with a solid 49-15 record. The reigning champions also have had their duels with injuries this season and yet they have held onto the top spot in the standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Thunder?

To get the records straight, Warriors cornerstone Stephen Curry is not available for Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is suffering from runner’s knee, and reportedly, he has not travelled with the team. There are also reports suggesting that he may miss the next three games after this one due to his knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts in the 4th quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The 37-year-old has been on the sidelines since January 30, and he missed the All-Star Game to prioritize his recovery. Even after so many days from the All-Star break, Curry is still out with the lingering issue. In his absence, the onus will be on Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer, and De’Anthony Melton in the Warriors’ backcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his injury, he averaged 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. So the Dubs are missing a lot of volume, something they evidently haven’t been able to replicate. They are 9-14 without their talisman this season.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

ADVERTISEMENT

With Stephen Curry remaining on the sidelines, the Warriors will once again start short-handed against a top team in the West. However, they have some positives around their injury report ahead of this important game. Similarly, the Thunder have had their share of injuries this season, but given their roster depth and quality, they have performed brilliantly. Let us take a detailed look at the injury reports before Saturday’s game.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The biggest news ahead of this game is that Stephen Curry is not available. He will be evaluated again in 10 days. Other than that, there is some good news around the Warriors as both Seth Curry (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) have been upgraded to questionable. Meanwhile, Will Richard, who missed the last game against the Rockets due to an ankle injury, is also listed as questionable. Gary Payton II also shares the same fate as he is listed as probable. However, Melton has been demoted to questionable with a knee issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than Curry, Moses Moody is also not available for Saturday’s clash. Lastly, Jimmuy Butler III is already out for the season with a ruptured ACL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back for the Thunder, they still have a pretty long injury record heading into this crucial home game. Fellow guards, Alex Caruso (hip), Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (ankle/abdomen) are all unavailable for the Thunder. The champions are also shorthanded in the center position with Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Branden Carlsen (back), both ruled out for Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, Thomas Sorber remains the long-term absentee as he is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Predicted Starting Lineup

Based on the latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for Saturday’s All-West clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder Gui Santos Luguentz Dort Draymond Green Chet Holmgren Al Horford Jaylin Williams Brandin Podziemski Shai Gilgeous-Alexander De’Anthony Melton Cason Wallace

While players like Seth Curry and Will Richard being close to achieving full fitness would mean more options for Steve Kerr. We would expect him to continue with the lineup that emerged victorious against the Rockets. He may introduce Kristaps Porzingis from the bench along with others if needed. The backcourt of Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton worked like a charm in the previous game, and they would like to replicate that performance against the Thunder. Meanwhile, Oklahoma will be led by their cornerstone Shai and Chet Holmgren. In Jalen Williams’ absence, Cason Wallace has been trusted by Mark Daigneault. Given OKC’s firepower, they will start as clear favorites against the Warriors.