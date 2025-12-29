Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Nets Latest Injury Report (Dec 29)

Right after their overtime defeat to the Toronto Raptors, the Golden State Warriors will be on the road to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Monday, December 29. It will be interesting to see the Warriors in action the day after succumbing to a heartbreaking defeat. While Steph Curry has maintained his consistency even after returning from injury, others need to step up and help the Dubs maintain a certain level of play.
Consistency has been a cause of concern for the Warriors this season. They have played well in certain stretches of play and then have been a shadow of themselves, allowing their opponents to make a strong comeback in the game. Hence, they are eighth in the West with a 16-16 record. On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets have problems of their own, but they have found some form in recent times, riding on a three-game winning streak.
Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight against the Nets?
Steph Curry has been the most consistent player for the Warriors this season, and fortunately, he is available for the back-to-back away game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
The Dubs talisman was out with a quadriceps injury, and ever since returning to the court on December 12, he has been averaging 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.1 steals across 34.5 minutes spanning seven appearances. He is traveling to Brooklyn following a 39-point performance against the Raptors. He was a point off from achieving his fifth 40-plus point outing.
The two-time MVP averages 28.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field, highlighting his efficiency for the Dubs.
Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
With Steph Curry’s participation guaranteed, let us take a detailed look at the injury reports of the two teams participating in Monday’s East-West showdown.
Interestingly, both teams have most of their important players available, with the Golden State Warriors having a slightly longer injury list than their counterparts.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
Seth Curry remains out with left sciatic nerve irritation. Another concern is Jimmy Butler getting demoted to probable on the injury report due to back soreness
LJ Cryer is another player unavailable for this game due to a lower back strain. Lastly, De’Anthony Melton is also on the injury list due to a knee concern. However, as per NBA Insider Brett Siegel, Melton may feature in this game while Al Horford may sit out for the second night of a back-to-back despite being fit, as the Warriors aim to progress with caution after the veteran big’s return from injury recently.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
Brooklyn Nets coach Jordi Fernandez will be extremely relieved looking at the injury list for this home game against the Warriors. The Nets are probably playing their best basketball in the recent stretch of games because of their improved defensive prowess and the availability of Cam Thomas and rookie forward Drake Powell.
Highsmith (right knee surgery, injury recovery), Liddell (G League), Etienne (G League), Johnson (G League), and Saraf (G League) are all out tomorrow for the Nets.
Nobody else is on the injury report.
— Collin Helwig (@collinhelwig) December 28, 2025
Coming to injuries, only Haywood Highsmith is unavailable for this game, even though he is gradually returning to full fitness from his knee issue.
Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets predicted starting lineups
Based on the current NBA injury reports, here’s how the two teams could lineup for Monday’s game.
|Golden State Warriors
|Brooklyn Nets
|Jimmy Butler III*
|Noah Clowney
|Quinten Post
|Michael Porter Jr
|Draymond Green
|Nic Claxton
|Steph Curry
|Egor Demin
|Moses Moody
|Cam Thomas
Terence Mann could start in place of Cam Thomas, as the latter is currently under a minutes restriction due to his recent return from injury. Thomas is significant to the Nets’ success in this game; he has been a great support to Michael Porter Jr., who is enjoying a great season. Meanwhile, the Dubs will look to reduce their turnovers and will also hope to be more cautious defensively, which resulted in a 127-141 defeat against the Raptors.
