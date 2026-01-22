Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Mavericks Latest Injury Report (Jan 22)

The Dallas Mavericks will welcome the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on Thursday, Jan 22. Once again, the Splash Brothers will meet as rivals on the floor, and maybe the NBA has now made peace with that truth. Meanwhile, everyone will shift their focus to the Warriors. They are about to play their second game after Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury against the Miami Heat on Monday. And once again, all eyes would be on Stephen Curry and his heroics.

Will Stephen Curry play against the Mavericks tonight?

Good news for Dub Nation. Stephen Curry will suit up for the Warriors vs Mavericks matchup on Thursday. The 37-year-old continues to run the show for the Bay. He is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds, with a 46.8 FG% so far in this season. At the same time, Curry’s usual gameplay (read: heroics) on the floor would prove to be an advantage for the Warriors as they run shorthanded without Butler in the lineup.

Stephen Curry still dictates chaos for the Warriors. Look, Dallas can control 42 minutes yet collapse during at least two bursts. With Butler sidelined, Curry absorbs heavier usage and sharper choices, turning the offense into a single equation. Furthermore, history supports it. On the 2025 Christmas Day, the Warriors claimed a 126-116 win, which was no fluke. Steph scored 23 points that night.

Now, in the season’s second clash, comfort could turn into a nightmare if the Mavs blink around Curry. He will turn the game into a solo three-point contest, thus tilting the night towards a 26th win for the Warriors this season.

Moreover, the Dubs have shown a steadier nightly shape this season. They’ve posted 116.9 points while conceding 114.0, a slim margin that screams postseason credibility. Meanwhile, Dallas has produced 114.2 and leaked 116.6, therefore surviving on offensive surges. Moreover, the perimeter math favors the Warriors at 36.2% from deep, compared with the Mavericks at 34.4%. As a result, efficiency becomes the separator over long stretches.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are about to face major absences. Jimmy Butler suffered a right knee ACL tear on Monday against the Miami Heat, sidelining him for the rest of the season. Seth Curry remains unavailable due to left sciatic nerve irritation. Meanwhile, Li Cryer and Malevy Leons stay inactive on two-way G League assignments. And the team has listed Gary Payton II as questionable with right foot soreness, which clouds perimeter defense.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are also entering the night shorthanded. A sprained left finger will keep Anthony Davis glued to the bench. Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum remain sidelined following left knee and right knee procedures. Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II is also unavailable after right foot surgery.

Meanwhile, availability remains fluid elsewhere. Daniel Gafford is questionable due to a right ankle sprain. Moussa Cisse carries a questionable tag with illness. Miles Kelly is uncertain while on a development league two-way deal. Ryan Nembhard is probable under the same designation.

Predicted starting lineup for Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Golden State Warriors Dallas Mavericks Stephen Curry Cooper Flagg Brandin Podziemski Max Christie Moses Moody Naji Marshall Draymond Green P.J. Washington Quinten Post Daniel Gafford/Dwight Powell

Another West vs West night awaits. At 7:00 P.M.M ET, the Mavericks will clash with the Warriors. Who will win the game: Cooper Flagg or Stephen Curry? We’ll know soon!