Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Nuggets Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (11/7)

Even against a struggling Sacramento Kings team, the Golden State Warriors didn’t have enough ammunition. Their core three missed the game. Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry were all sidelined. Green has returned to a probable status for their next game against the Nuggets. The same can’t be said for the Baby Face Assassin.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Curry has been magnificent in his 17 season, averaging 26.8 points through eight games. But the last of those games came at a cost. The two-time MVP played against the Phoenix Suns despite a lingering illness. Steve Kerr admitted that Curry’s health worsened following that game, leading him to miss the game against the Kings.

The hope was that a few days of rest would allow the 37-year-old to recover and be ready for the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case. According to the Warriors’ injury report, Stephen Curry has officially been ruled out of their contest against the Denver Nuggets tonight. It’s a huge loss for the Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Green is probable, Jimmy Butler is also questionable to face off against Nikola Jokic and Co. The veteran forward is suffering from back issues, putting his participation in doubt. Aside from the core, the Warriors don’t have any other injury setbacks. Expect Jonathan Kuminga and rookie Will Richard to once again play a vital role in the game against the Nuggets.

Imago Nov 1, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, it will take a Herculean effort to get the job done without Stephen Curry. In an overtime thriller, Curry scored 42 in the season opener to take the Warriors past the Nuggets. Since then, Denver has been on a roll and is relatively healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Nuggets injury report

After beginning the season with a loss, the Nuggets have hardly taken a step in the wrong direction. Nikola Jokic has picked up his shooting volume, scoring over 30 points in his last two games. Additionally, Jamal Murray looks like his old self again, combining for a flawless two-man game with the Joker. Murray is currently averaging a career-high 22.7 points, while Aaron Gordon is having a breakout, having scored 50 in the season opener against the Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

All three of them are available for the game against the Warriors tonight, and so are the rest of their teammates. Zeke Nnaji is the only player on their injury report. He is listed as probable while suffering from a right ankle sprain. But as a player who isn’t expected to play major minutes, it isn’t a significant hit for Denver.

And they have the desperation to win this game. With it being an NBA Cup affair, the Nuggets need to claim a win. They dropped a game against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier, but have bounced back with two consecutive wins since. Their offense has been solid, putting up 124.6 points per game, only behind the Houston Rockets.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the looks of it, the Nuggets look to be the favorites. However, with intensity dialed up for the NBA Cup, the Warriors won’t go down easy either.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Warriors

Like any other regular-season game, the NBA offers viewers a variety of options. Amazon Prime, which acquired media rights for the NBA this season, will broadcast the game on its platform. Additionally, fans can also opt for the NBA League Pass to watch the Warriors’ NBA Cup debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without Stephen Curry, Dub Nation’s energy may have dropped a little bit. However, with added incentives for players on the line, the Warriors will look to make a statement in their cup debut. Who do you think will win tonight? Let us know your views in the comments below.