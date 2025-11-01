Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Pacers Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (1/11)

The Golden State Warriors are back on the road tonight for a cross-conference showdown against the Indiana Pacers. Golden State has opened the season strong with a 4-2 record, while Indiana remains winless at 0-5 and desperate for momentum. On paper, it looks like an easy win for the Dubs, but things may not be that simple. Questions continue to swirl around Stephen Curry’s status, and fans are anxious to see if he’ll play tonight.

Golden State Warriors injury report ahead of their clash with Indiana

The Warriors appear stronger than the Haliburton-less Pacers, but their recent loss to Milwaukee proved they can’t take any opponent lightly. Fortunately for Golden State, Stephen Curry is expected to suit up tonight. The two-time MVP is all set to play against Indiana and will look to lead the Warriors with another strong performance as they aim to bounce back on the road.

Despite suffering a disappointing 120-110 loss against Milwaukee, Curry’s performance was among the few bright spots for the Dubs. The 37-year-old guard put up 27 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep. So, Stephen Curry will be hoping he’s able to emulate a similar performance tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, while he’s all set to take part in tonight’s action, the Dubs will miss a couple of their key players.

This includes guard De’Anthony Melton and rookie Alex Toohey. Melton will be continuing his rehab after being assigned to the franchise’s Santa Cruz Warriors and being recalled on Friday. Meanwhile, Toohey will be on the sidelines once again due to a knee injury. The 21-year-old second-round pick in this season’s draft has yet to make an appearance for the team.

The Pacers enter the matchup with several injury concerns. Guards Taelon Peter and Johnny Furphy are listed as probables, leaving their availability uncertain. Meanwhile, Andrew Nembhard has been ruled out until November 3, and forward Obi Toppin is sidelined long-term with an expected return in February. Bennedict Mathurin also remains unavailable, and all of this is in addition to the long-term injuries the Pacers are dealing.

Now that we know about the Warriors’ injuries, let us look at their starting five.

Golden State Warriors’ predicted starting lineup for tonight

The Golden State Warriors seem all set to take on the Indiana Pacers in tonight’s NBA action. However, even though Stephen Curry is pretty much nailed on the team’s starting five, what about the other starters? Well, given that there aren’t too many injuries on the franchise’s roster, there should be no reason for head coach Steve Kerr to make a lot of changes for tonight’s game.

Here’s the lineup of the two teams:

Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors Ben Sheppard Stephen Curry Aaron Nesmith Jimmy Butler Jarace Walker Jonathan Kuminga Pascal Siakam Draymond Green Isaiah Jackson Quinten Post

By the looks of it, Curry is set to lead the lines for the Dubs tonight. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga will be backing him up offensively. Now that you know how the Golden State could start, you might be wondering where to watch tonight’s much-anticipated game live, right? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

When and where to watch tonight’s Warriors vs Pacers game live

So, the stage is set for Stephen Curry and Co. to put up a show against the Indiana Pacers. But will they be able to do so? Well, that’s something we’ll only know once the ball hits the air tonight. But when’s that supposed to happen?

When: Saturday, November 1st, 2025

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV and Fubo

Even though the Pacers look much inferior to the Warriors based on recent form, this should be an interesting game to watch, as we all eagerly await the tip-off in Indianapolis.

Match preview and what to expect

The Golden State Warriors are favored to take down the Indiana Pacers, even as both sides deal with injury concerns and a couple of questionable players. With a strong core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green, the Warriors look poised for another win. Still, the Pacers have proven tough to beat at home, setting the stage for an an exciting showdown. Who do you think comes out on top tonight?