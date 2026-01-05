Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Clippers Latest Injury Report (Jan 5)

The Stephen Curry Show lit up Chase Center on Saturday. Coming off an ankle injury, the 37-year-old superstar put up a 31-ball night for the fans who were hungry for a win. Thus, the Golden State Warriors handed the Utah Jazz a 114-123 loss. However, given the recent developments across the league with one star after another falling prey to injuries, Curry’s injury updates become important, not just for the team but also for Dub Nation.

So, as the Warriors head towards LA to face the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on January 5, a massive question looms. Will Steph Curry suit up for his team?

Is Stephen Curry playing against the LA Clippers tonight?

Yes, Stephen Curry is going to face James Harden and Co. on Monday at Intuit Dome. The medical staff has seemingly cleared the Baby-Faced Assassin of the ankle issue. This simply means another episode of The Stephen Curry Show awaits the audience. Now, looking back at his latest heroics vs. the Jazz, it’s safe to say that Steph is running Golden State’s battered wagon.

Stephen Curry closed the night at 31, powered by a jaw-dropping 20-point eruption after the interval. Steering Golden State past Utah 123-114. Back from a one-game absence with a sore left ankle, the guard stayed quiet early, scoring nine. But by halftime, the Warriors trailed 65-58. However, everything flipped in Q3. Curry seized control of a 42-31 third-quarter blitz that placed the night firmly under the Dubs’ command.

On Saturday, he scored 6-12 three-pointers, 8 of 18 field goals, and chipped in a full-house 9 on 9 FTs. At present, Curry is scoring a team-leading 28.8 ppg, 3.9 rebs, 4.3 asts, and 46.7 FG%.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are entering Monday’s game vs. the Clippers clean overall. No headline absences loom. However, rookie guard L.J. Cryer remains sidelined with a lower back strain. The same trouble kept him away for the Christmas Day clash with the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, Seth Curry is the focus. An MRI in December 2025 flagged sciatic trouble. He returns for review in two weeks after logging only two appearances.

Los Angeles Clippers

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers face the Dubs with a medical board. Illness will keep Yanic Konan Niederhauser on a day-to-day tag as the Clippers weigh a game-time decision against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, a Grade 2 knee ligament tear has sidelined Derrick Jones Jr., with a six-week evaluation ahead. On the other hand, Bogdan Bogdanovic remains sidelined by a hamstring issue with no return clock. Adding weight, Bradley Beal is out for the year following left hip surgery.

Predicted starting lineup for Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Golden State Warriors LA Clippers Stephen Curry James Harden Moses Moody Kris Dunn Jimmy Butler Kawhi Leonard Draymond Green John Collins Quinten Post Ivica Zubac

Now, Monday awaits an all-Western Conference matchup. Stephen Curry is ready to suit up for the Bay. And James Harden is ready to enter the fight with Kawhi Leonard by his side. It is a tough battle between the Warriors and Clippers, but who will emerge victorious in the end? We’ll know soon.