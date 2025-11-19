Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs. Heat Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov.19)

One bad night can jinx a team’s rhythm, and the Warriors just felt it. Their three-game win streak was crushed by the Orlando Magic. What made the loss sting even more was how restricted Stephen Curry was. Now they meet Miami on the other side, who are rolling in with momentum after a sharp win over the Knicks. With Golden State suddenly uncertain, all eyes land on one question heading into tonight’s matchup – will Steph Curry suit up or not?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight?

Sad day for the Dubs fans, as Stephen Curry won’t be entering tonight. He is officially listed as out on ESPN’s injury report. He has already missed three games this season due to illness. He had tweaked his right ankle in the game against the Spurs, which saw him still reach career milestones, with a 49-point game. However, the same issue followed him in the first half of the match against Magic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against the Orlando Magic, Curry delivered a vintage scoring night: 34 points. But even with those numbers, Curry also admitted the ankle had been sore for a couple of games. “A sore ankle that was a couple games ago, and a little bit tonight, those are the things you try to play through and find out how to continue to build momentum,” Curry said, via ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

Whenever he has played this season, he has pushed past every limitation. With the last game against the Magic, he climbed past Vince Carter to be in the 22nd position on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. And while this game against the Heat might just be a pit stop for him to rest, expect the next one against Portland on Thursday to be a fiery one.

This season, Stephen Curry has averaged 27.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 13 games. Whereas his average against the Heat is 24.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in 24 games he has played.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors vs Heat Injury Report

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State Warriors Injury Update

The Warriors enter tonight with several key rotation concerns, starting, of course, with Stephen Curry.

Jonathan Kuminga is also sidelined with a knee injury and has already been ruled out. Jimmy Butler is questionable with a lower back strain Draymond and Buddy are both questionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Heat Injury Update

The Heat comes in with their own injury issues, but also a bit of cautious optimism.

Bam Adebayo was previously ruled out with a toe injury, but has now been upgraded to questionable, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Tyler Herro remains out with an ankle injury despite participating in recent practices. The Heat also continues to be without Terry Rozier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted Lineups for Warriors vs Heat

The predicted lineup for both teams is based on the current injury list. However, it is subject to change as we reach tip-off.

Brandin Podziemski Davion Mitchell Will Richard Norman Powell Moses Moody Pelle Larsson Jimmy Butler III Andrew Wiggins Draymond Green Kel’el Ware

Where to watch & game info

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Where to Watch: Regional broadcasts will air in both the Warriors and Heat markets, including NBC Sports Bay Area and FanDuel Sports Network Sun. National streaming access will be available on NBA League Pass, with local availability depending on region.

Match preview & prediction

The Warriors come into this matchup at 8-6, a record that mixes both their potential and their inconsistency. When Curry is on the floor, Golden State’s offense becomes much more dynamic. But without him, the responsibility shifts to players like Moses Moody, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler III to hold the structure together.

On the other hand, Miami is sitting at 7-6. Even with injuries to key players, the Heat have been competitive. As it stands, Golden State holds a slight advantage at home: Warriors in a close one.