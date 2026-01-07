Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Bucks Latest Injury Report (Jan 7)

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center on Wednesday. It’s a classic East vs. West matchup where the Bay holds a 14-10 record in the Stephen Curry era. Speaking of Curry, the Baby-Faced Assassin, is the Captain of the crumbling ship that’s now sitting 8th in the Western Conference with a 19-18 record. Thus, heading into the January 7 game, the Warriors need him, as always. But is he fit to suit up?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Stephen Curry suiting up against the Bucks tonight?

Yes. Stephen Curry is going to play against the 11th seed of the East on Wednesday. Curry is coming off a tough Monday vs. the LA Clippers, where he scored 27 points in the controversial 1-point loss. At the same time, the 37-year-old fouled out following a missed goaltending call that caused a ruckus at Intuit Dome.

ADVERTISEMENT

The night ended with a 102-103 defeat for the Dubs. An ejection for head coach Steve Kerr. And a five-personal foul night for Curry.

Imago Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, Stephen Curry is running the show for the Warriors. At 37, the point guard is averaging 28.7 ppg (team high), 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. He has a 46.4 FG%, 39.2 3PT%, and 93 FT% in the 2025-26 regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors vs Bucks: Injury Report

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be short-handed heading into the matchup. To begin with, LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons will be unavailable. Both players are on two-way contracts, which further limits the rotation depth.

Additionally, Seth Curry will miss the game due to left sciatic nerve irritation. His absence removes a reliable perimeter shooting option from the bench.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Gary Payton II also carries a questionable tag with a left ankle sprain. Therefore, Golden State faces uncertainty on the defensive end, particularly in terms of versatility and point of attack pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will enter the game with multiple absences. To begin with, Alex Antetokounmpo, Pete Nance, and Mark Sears are all ruled out due to two-way assignments.

Additionally, Taurean Prince remains sidelined while recovering from neck surgery. Therefore, the Bucks will be without a key wing presence, which impacts both lineup balance and defensive versatility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted starting lineup for Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Golden State Warriors Milwaukee Bucks Stephen Curry Kevin Porter Jr. Moses Moody Ryan Rollins Jimmy Butler AJ Green Draymond Green/Al Horford Giannis Antetokounmpo Quinten Post Myles Turner

ADVERTISEMENT

Drama awaits as the East clashes with the West on a happening Wednesday on January 7. Will Stephen Curry emerge victorious? Or will Giannis Antetokounmpo bag another win against the Warriors? The Bucks seem favorite on paper with two back-to-back wins, but with Curry on the side, the Dub nation can turn things in their favor.