The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-18) will host the Golden State Warriors (25-21) at Target Center on Saturday. Both teams are coming off series of losing streaks of 4 games and 2 games, respectively. Therefore, sitting adjacent to each other in the Western Conference table, both the Wolves and the Warriors are hungry for a win. And for that, they’ll need their stars to grace the floor. Minnesota needs Anthony Edwards, and the Bay desperately needs Stephen Curry.

Is Stephen Curry playing against the Timberwolves?

The Dub Nation can let out a sigh of relief. Stephen Curry will suit up for the Warriors against the Wolves on Saturday. He will play his 37th game of the season, with fans hoping for another heroic night. At present, Curry is averaging 27.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, and 4.9 apg, and has a 47 FG%. Meanwhile, the Baby-Faced Assassin’s name began to circulate in mid-season trade talks after Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL injury earlier this week.

However, such talks are mere rumors, as Sam Amick clarified, “I don’t see it. No shot.” The NBA insider also added, “Steph has never sent any signals that he has any intention of anything other than finishing [his career] with the Warriors. He still has good relationships with Joe Lacob, Mike Dunleavy, and the coaching staff. He still has a level of belief in them.”

Moreover, Stephen Curry frames every choice around basketball, yet long-term strategy drives him further. Accordingly, he prioritizes authority over heritage, branding, and post-career direction. Since 2009, Curry re-shaped the Golden State Warriors as a business force.

At that time, the franchise stood 77th among 92 major United States sports properties, carrying a valuation of $315 million while setting standards across ownership ambition league-wide today. By 2024 through 2026, estimates place the Warriors between $8.2 billion and $11 billion, marking growth beyond 2500 percent, a huge credit to Curry.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors enter Saturday with three confirmed absences. First, Jonathan Kuminga will miss the matchup against Minnesota on January 24 while managing soreness in his left knee. Next, Jimmy Butler tore his right ACL during the Monday night contest on January 20 and will miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN reporter Shams Charania. Meanwhile, Seth Curry continues rehab from a nerve issue.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves enter Saturday’s game with one absence to track. On January 20, the Wolves ruled guard Terrence Shannon Jr. as unavailable for the matchup against Utah. Therefore, a foot issue will continue to keep him off the floor. As a result, rotation plans tighten while coaches adjust minutes and roles ahead of the Warriors’ contest tonight.

Predicted starting lineup for Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Golden State Warriors Minnesota Timberwolves Stephen Curry Donte DiVincenzo Brandin Podziemski Anthony Edwards Moses Moody Jaden McDaniels Gui Santos Julius Randle Draymond Green Rudy Gobert

All eyes will focus on Minneapolis as two Western Conference sharpshooters take the floor. Now, who will emerge glorious: Stephen Curry or Anthony Edwards? We’ll know… soon.