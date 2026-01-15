Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Knicks Latest Injury Report (Jan 15)

Chase Center is waiting for a cross-conference showdown on Thursday. The Golden State Warriors (22-19, 8th in West) will host the New York Knicks (25-15, 2nd in East). Halfway through the season, both teams are hungry for their next win. Precisely for the Knicks, surviving in the Stephen Curry era has been difficult.

Over 27 matchups, the Warriors hold a 21-6 record, thanks to the 37-year-old superstar. So will Curry be there for the 28th time as well?

Is Stephen Curry playing against the Knicks tonight?

Stephen Curry will suit up for the Warriors against the Knicks on Thursday, January 5. He would want to keep up with the streak after winning the last game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Dubs won three of their last five games. In these games, the Baby-Faced Assassin has averaged 24.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, and 7.8 apg in 31.6 minutes per game. Meanwhile, he has a 46.3 FG%, 32.7 3PT%, and 94.4 FT%.

At present, Curry is somewhat singlehandedly pulling the reins for Golden State. The team is sitting 8th in the conference with a 53.7 win percentage. Therefore, in the hope of seeing brighter days and one final championship in Steph’s hand, NBA legend Kendrick Perkins recently made a clear demand to the Warriors front office. “Can the Warriors hurry up and trade Jonathan Kuminga?”

Imago Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

According to Big Perk, the Warriors are wasting Steph Curry. They are wringing the star’s potential with all the ongoing drama. The roster lacks depth, and Jimmy Butler has been inconsistent this season. Draymond Green’s ejections, Steve Kerr’s ejections, and an under-development youth pool. Yet, the Stephen Curry Show never comes to an end

Meanwhile, the 4-time NBA champ has a tremendous record against the Knicks. He has dominated the court against the Orange and Blue across 27 games. Stephen Curry has averaged 25.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, and 6.0 asg in a 21-6 record vs. the Knicks.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors head into the Knicks matchup with a fully cleared injury report. However, one familiar trouble remains unfazed: Seth Curry. The veteran guard has missed 13 consecutive games due to sciatic nerve issues, thus keeping him out for a fourteenth game despite an otherwise healthy roster.

That said, the outlook has quietly improved. Recent evaluations point to steady gains through daily, regimented sessions with the performance group, split between strength work and rehabilitation. Therefore, team doctors have scheduled another full check in two weeks, a sign that momentum is finally building.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have listed their lead guard, Jaylen Brunson, as day-to-day after an ankle scare. Encouragingly, he left on Wednesday versus Sacramento under his own power, without a boot or crutches. Therefore, availability depends on swelling response, with cautious optimism.

Meanwhile, their reserve shooter, Landry Shamet, remains out despite shoulder recovery progress. He took part in Tuesday’s practice, signaling advancement, yet clearance has not arrived.

Predicted starting lineup for Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Golden State Warriors New York Knicks Stephen Curry Jaylen Brunson/Miles McBride Moses Moody Josh Hart Jimmy Butler Mikal Bridges Draymond Green OG Anunoby Quinten Post Karl-Anthony Towns

An East vs. West matchup in the NBA is always an exciting one. Therefore, both the Warriors and the Knicks are ready to serve the thrill and drama. Stephen Curry stands ready, while Jaylen Brunson faces uncertainty as concerns linger over his availability for the game. At the end of the game, the best one will emerge glorious. So, who will it be?