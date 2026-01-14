brand-logo
Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Trail Blazers Latest Injury Report (Jan 13)

ByAdrija Mahato

Jan 13, 2026 | 7:00 PM EST

The Golden State Warriors welcome the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, January 13, with unfinished business in the air. Deni Avdija and company have already tagged the Dubs twice this season, leaving Golden State staring at an ugly 0-2 while their overall record this season has been an average 21-19. This time, there is no room to ease in for Stephen Curry, and the Warriors need to throw everything they have at the floor to stop the slide.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Trail Blazers?

Stephen Curry is suiting up for the Warriors against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. He has no injury concerns to deal with for the night. Therefore, making his availability a statement. Meanwhile, Curry is coming off an explosive 31-point night vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Although the Warriors lost 111-124, the 37-year-old guard, as always, stole the show.

In fact, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler chipped in a combined 61 points, yet the Dubs lost. Usually, both stars explode with this caliber of performance almost every night. But on January 11, they had to hold the reins more tightly as the rest of the team struggled.

Therefore, after the loss, Stephen Curry sent a clear message to the youngsters, precisely to Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski. “Everything’s on the spotlight…” Curry said. “… It’s about the process of how you’re playing, how you’re approaching the game, that ends up helping us in the short term and helping you as a player in the long term.”

Meanwhile, the Baby-Faced Assassin is averaging 28.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, and 4.7 apg. He has 0.47 FG%, 0.391 3PT%, and 0.929 FT%.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

Well, the Golden State Warriors enter the Portland Trail Blazers clash with a clean medical slate. However, one name remains sidelined. Guard Seth Curry has sat out 12 straight contests because of sciatic nerve trouble.

Recently evaluated, the outlook moved upward. Progress is evident daily through structured work alongside performance staff, mainly between weights and rehab spaces. As a result, the medical team will conduct another assessment in exactly two weeks.

Portland Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers arrive severely shorthanded ahead of January 13. To begin with, their superstar small forward, Deni Avdija, is battling lower back discomfort. The medical staff has pronounced him out for the night.

Meanwhile, Scoot Henderson (OUT) is nursing a torn left hamstring, Damian Lillard (OUT) is still recovering from the left Achilles injury, and Kris Murray (OUT) is dealing with lumbar trouble.

Additionally, Matisse Thybulle (OUT) is fighting right knee concerns, while Blake Wesley (OUT) is recovering from a right foot break. However, Jerami Grant trends toward unlikely availability because of left Achilles irritation.

Predicted starting lineup for Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Golden State WarriorsPortland Trail Blazers
Stephen CurryJrue Holiday
Moses MoodyToumani Camara/Shaedon Sharpe
Jimmy ButlerToumani Camara/Rayan Rupert
Draymond GreenSidy Cissoko
Quinten PostDonovan Clingan

The West vs. West showdown awaits as Chase Center will erupt in action at 8:00 P.M. ET. Stephen Curry is ready for the action, so is the injury-ridden Portland side. So, who will emerge glorious? We’ll find out soon!

