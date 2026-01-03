Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Jazz Latest Injury Report (Dec 3)

After a brutal 94-131 loss to the OKC Thunder at home on Friday, the Golden State Warriors are desperate to reset. So, as they welcome the Utah Jazz to Chase Center on December 3, the crowd wants a response. However, the biggest concern moving forward hangs heavy. Will Stephen Curry suit up or sit this one out?
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The struggling Jazz (12-21) sit 12th in the Western Conference. However, none of the NBA franchises should take them lightly. In the last four games, they secured two of their best wins this season. A 131-129 win against the Pistons and a 127-114 win against the Spurs. Therefore, walking into Saturday’s game, the Warriors (18-17) would need all their man-power, precisely Curry, to keep the game tilted to their side.
ADVERTISEMENT
Is Stephen Curry playing against the Utah Jazz?
On Friday, the Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr, gave an update about Steph Curry’s availability vs. the Jazz to the media. He said that he’s “hopeful” Curry will play on Saturday. The 37-year-old superstar point guard stayed on the sidelines on January 2, 2026, as the Dubs faced OKC. A sore left ankle forced the call.
The issue surfaced two nights earlier against the Charlotte Hornets, where Curry chipped in 26 points during a 132-125 victory before limping off late. Initially marked questionable, Steve Kerr ruled him out before tip-off on Friday. Meanwhile, the Warriors entered already depleted.
Top Stories
NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen Curry, LeBron James Reunion Hinges on $175M Star’s Warriors Fate
Stephen Curry, Warriors Bench Furiously Protest Against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After NBA Refs’ Blunder
Is Austin Reaves Dating YouTuber SteveWillDoIt’s Ex-Girlfriend? Fact Checking Viral Claim
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Injury Return Update Emerges
Bucks to Make Desperate Anthony Davis & $30M Star Trade to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, Predicts Insiders
Kerr says Draymond will play tomorrow. He’s hopeful Steph will play. It’s unclear if Jimmy will play because of his illness.
Kerr said Kuminga’s injury popped up before the game. Kerr is unsure whether the injury will linger or not.
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 3, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
Jimmy Butler battled illness while Draymond Green rested during the opening leg of a back-to-back. As a result, the Thunder seized full control and ran rampant, cruising to a ruthless 131-94 blowout. Without Curry’s gravity, the Warriors never found rhythm, resistance, or answers.
At present, Stephen Curry is scoring a team-leading 28.7 ppg to rank ninth in the league. He is also averaging 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 46.8 FG%.
ADVERTISEMENT
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors continue juggling availability entering January 3. Jimmy Butler remains day to day with illness, yet could suit up Saturday versus Utah, per Kenzo Fukuda of Clutch Points.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, De’Anthony Melton sat out Friday for managed left knee concerns. Jonathan Kuminga missed the Thunder clash due to lower back soreness.
Additionally, Seth Curry stays sidelined after scans revealed sciatic nerve trouble, with reevaluation scheduled in two weeks, per Anthony Slater.
ADVERTISEMENT
Utah Jazz
Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz enter Jan 3 navigating uncertainty across the rotation. Keyonte George fights illness and remains questionable against the Warriors. Lauri Markkanen joins him with knee soreness, while Jusuf Nurkic manages a lingering toe concern.
However, Ace Bailey sits with a hip issue. Georges Niang remains unavailable due to foot trouble. Most notably, Walker Kessler has to stay shut down after left shoulder surgery, ending his entire 2025-26 campaign.
ADVERTISEMENT
Predicted starting lineup for Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz
Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:
|Golden State Warriors
|Utah Jazz
|Stephen Curry/Brandin Podziemski
|Keyonte George/Isaiah Collier
|Moses Moody
|Brice Sansabaugh
|Jimmy Butler/Buddy Hield
|Cody Williams
|Draymond Green
|Lauri Markkanen/Taylor Hendricks
|Quinten Post
|Jusuf Nurkic/Kyle Filipowski
Now, Saturday awaits an all-Western Conference matchup. With or without Stephen Curry, the Dubs need to find a way out. It is a tough battle between the Warriors and Jazz, but who will emerge victorious in the end? We’ll know soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT