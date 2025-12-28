Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Raptors vs Warriors Latest Injury Report (Dec 28)

The Golden State Warriors will be hitting the road tonight to face the Toronto Raptors. The Dubs have been 6-11 on the road this season while maintaining a solid 10-4 home record. So, it’s pretty evident that they are struggling to secure wins away from home, something they need to do to remain as serious playoff contenders.

However, things won’t be getting any easier tonight against the Raptors, who are themselves looking to get back on track after a disappointing three-game road trip that ended with just one win. So, the Warriors will need to be at their best, something for which they’ll need their franchise cornerstone, Stephen Curry. So, is the four-time NBA champion playing tonight?

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Raptors?

Yes, Stephen Curry is all set to lead the Warriors tonight as they enter the Scotiabank Arena to face the Raptors. Obviously, this is great news for the Dubs, as the veteran superstar has been their team’s focal point yet again this season. Just a few nights ago, Curry put up 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists to guide his team past the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

However, even apart from that single performance, the 37-year-old leads his team in scoring, averaging 28.4 points per game, along with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. So, without a doubt, having him on the court will be a huge plus for the storied franchise. However, even though Stephen Curry is all set to take the floor tonight, there are several others who will not be able to do so.

The Raptors vs the Warriors injury report for December 28th

Here’s everyone who could miss tonight’s matchup from both teams:

Golden State Warriors injury report

Although Stephen Curry is gearing up for tonight’s action, several Warriors stars are dealing with injuries. Among them is shooting guard Brandin Podziemski, who is suffering from a abdomen injury and is questionable for this matchup. This could be a bummer for the Dubs, as the 22-year-old is a solid rotational player for the team.

So far, he’s averaged 12.4 points while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from deep, which should give you an idea of how important he’s coming off the bench. Nonetheless, Golden State’s injury problems don’t end there. That’s because veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry has been ruled out for tonight’s game because of a sciatic nerve irritation.

At the same time, two more guards– De’Anthony Melton and L.J. Cryer will also miss this game. While Melton is struggling with a knee injury, Cryer has been sidelined for the game because of a low back strain. So, the Warriors will need to stay cautious tonight as they’ll not have many players to rotate at the guard position. Nonetheless, their opponents also have their fair share of troubles.

Toronto Raptors injury report

The Raptors have also been somewhat hard hit by injuries, as they’ll enter tonight’s game without the likes of RJ Barrett and big man Jakob Poeltl. Barrett, who has been one of the better players for Toronto, will not play tonight’s game because of a knee injury. Of course, this isn’t great news for the franchise, as the 25-year-old has been pretty impressive this season.

Feb 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Barrett has been averaging 19.4 points while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Meanwhile, the Raptors’ starting center, Jakob Poeltl, will not be suiting up for this game because of a back injury. Lastly, the franchise could also be without forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who is questionable due to illness. This means that there could be a few changes in Toronto’s starting lineup.

Predicted lineups for the Raptors vs the Warriors

This is how the Golden State Warriors could start with Stephen Curry:

Position Player PG Stephen Curry SG Moses Moody SF Jimmy Butler PF Draymond Green C Quinten Post

And here’s how the Toronto Raptors’ starting five could look without RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl:

Position Player PG Immanuel Quickley SG Brandon Ingram SF Ochai Agbaji PF Scottie Barnes C Sandro Mamukelashvili

This should be a great game, with both teams hungry for more wins. However, if we had to pick one, it would be the Warriors, despite the fact that they’ve struggled on the road this season. That’s because they have both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler leading the lines for them, and not to mention are on a three-game winning streak.