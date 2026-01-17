Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Jan 17)

The Golden State Warriors are gearing up to host the Charlotte Hornets tonight at the Chase Center in San Francisco for a highly anticipated clash. The Dubs enter this game coming off an impressive 126-113 win over the New York Knicks, thanks to Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry’s stellar performances on Thursday night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Butler erupted for 32 points and eight rebounds, Curry wasn’t far behind as he finished the game with 27 points and seven assists. Nonetheless, as these two were able to guide the Warriors past the Knicks in the previous game, the Dubs will be hoping for more of the same from the duo, especially from Stephen Curry. But is the veteran sharpshooter fit for tonight’s action?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Stephen Curry playing against the Hornets?

The veteran point guard, who is chasing his fifth ring this season, has struggled with injuries several times this season. In fact, even though he looked almost flawless against New York on Thursday night, an insider later confirmed that Curry was seen limping in the tunnels and even seemingly played through a quadriceps contusion.

Imago Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) between plays against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

However, he’s all set to take the court tonight. This comes as a result of Steph Curry not being on the Warriors’ injury report ahead of tip-off. Of course, this comes as a huge relief for the storied franchise, as he’s been their go-to guy yet again this season. So far, the 37-year-old has averaged 28.1 points along with 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though this alone is quite impressive enough for Curry, what makes it stand out even more is the fact that he’s doing so despite being at the twilight of his career. Nonetheless, he’ll still need some help from his teammates, but some of them won’t be available for tonight, unlike the Dubs point guard.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors vs the Hornets injury reports for January 17th

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s massive clash inside the Chase Center:

Golden State Warriors injury report

Although Stephen Curry is all set to play tonight, the same cannot be said for a couple of his teammates, who might miss tonight’s clash due to various injuries. This includes forward Gui Santos, who won’t be suiting up for tonight’s matchup due to a sprained left ankle, according to several reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Seth Curry will also be on the sidelines tonight as he continues to recover from a sciatic nerve issue that has been bothering him for some time now. It goes without saying that the Warriors would’ve preferred having these two players available at their disposal. However, they should be able to do just fine without them as well.

Charlotte Hornets injury report

Meanwhile, for the Hornets, similar to the Dubs, they will also only miss two of their players. Center Mason Plumlee is one of them. The 35-year-old big man won’t be able to take the floor tonight because of a right groin injury for which he only recently underwent surgery. On the other hand, Moussa Diabate could also join Plumlee on the sidelines tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) up for a shot defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This comes as a result of the Hornets’ forward suffering right hamstring soreness. The 23-year-old’s absence could be huge for Charlotte as he’s been a key player for his team this season. The former Michigan standout has averaged 8.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 6.24 percent from the floor. So, his absence could force the Hornets to tweak their lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for the Warriors vs the Hornets

Here’s how the Golden State Warriors could start with Stephen Curry:

Position Player PG Stephen Curry SG Moses Moody SF Jimmy Butler PF Draymond Green C Quinten Post

And here’s how the Charlotte Hornets’ starting five could look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Player PG LaMelo Ball SG Kon Knueppel SF Brandon Miller PF Miles Bridges C Mousa Diabate (probable)

So, here’s how both starting fives could look ahead of tonight’s game. It goes without saying that with Stephen Curry all set to play tonight and the Warriors being 4-1 in their last five home games, the Dubs are the favorites for tonight’s matchup. However, that doesn’t mean the Hornets cannot cause an upset. So, this should be an interesting game as we await tip-off.