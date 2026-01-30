Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Jan 30)

The Golden State Warriors face the Detroit Pistons tonight in a highly anticipated cross-conference matchup. Golden State comes in riding the momentum of a convincing 140-124 win over the Utah Jazz, led by Stephen Curry’s sharp 27-point outing on 7-of-14 shooting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That performance meant more than just another win as the Warriors have been navigating a rough stretch plagued by injuries, with several key contributors sidelined. Even Curry has battled his own health concerns this season, raising questions about his availability on a nightly basis. So, will the veteran point guard be available for tonight’s clash?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Pistons?

Yes, Steph Curry is all set to take the floor tonight, as he’s not on the team’s injury report as of now. This is huge for the Warriors, who need the four-time NBA champion more than ever now, with the season reaching towards its business end. So far, Curry has been phenomenal for the franchise, putting up stellar performances.

Imago Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) between plays against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Curry has been averaging 27.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, which is quite astonishing given his age. Nonetheless, that’s what you expect from arguably the greatest shooter of all time. Still, even with Curry all set to be part of the action tonight, that doesn’t mean Golden State will enter this game without any worries, as they have a fairly long list of injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors vs the Pistons injury reports for January 30th

Here’s who’s in and who’s out from both rosters ahead of tonight’s massive clash:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Golden State Warriors injury report

While Stephen Curry is all set to start tonight’s game, the same cannot be said for his teammate Jimmy Butler, who is dealing with a knee injury. The Warriors’ superstar will not only miss this clash but has been ruled out for the entire season after tearing his ACL against Miami. It goes without saying that this is a huge blow for the franchise.

Not just because they will miss Butler’s production on the court, but also his leadership. Nonetheless, that’s something the Warriors will have to deal with as the season progresses. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga and Seth Curry will also be on the sidelines tonight. While Kuminga has suffered a bruised bone in his left knee, Curry will be out because of a sciatic nerve issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Dubs’ injury troubles don’t end with those two, as there’s more. L.J. Cryer will also not be available tonight because of a hamstring injury. Lastly, Gui Santos could also join all of these players on the bench, as he’s questionable for the game because of a bruised right calf. That settles the score for the Warriors, now moving on to their opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Pistons injury report

As for the Pistons, they are doing much better than the Warriors. Detroit only has a couple of players on its injury report, with one of them being Caris LeVert. The 31-year-old guard will not play in this matchup because of illness. While LeVert has been an important player for the franchise, his absence won’t be something that they will be able to deal with, especially given their recent form.

Imago Nov 6, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, apart from the veteran, Tolu Smith could also be on the sidelines for the Pistons. The forward is on a day-to-day basis due to unknown reasons and could miss this game. That’s that for the Pistons, who enter this game with a fairly healthy roster as compared to the Warriors. So will that force the hosts to make some changes to their starting five?

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for the Warriors vs the Pistons

Here’s how the Golden State Warriors could start with Stephen Curry:

Position Player PG Stephen Curry SG Brandin Podziemski SF Moses Moody PF Draymond Green C Al Horford

ADVERTISEMENT

And here’s how the Detroit Pistons could start:

Position Player PG Cade Cunningham SG Duncan Robinson SF Ausar Thompson PF Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren

So, that’s how both the starting five could look. This sets up the stage for what should be an entertaining game. Although the Pistons have looked ruthless this season and are much better compared to the Warriors, this game could go either way. More so, with Stephen Curry leading the lines for the Dubs. So, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top as we eagerly await the tip-off.