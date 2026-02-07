Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Feb 7)

The Golden State Warriors will be going up against a familiar foe tonight, as they head to the Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams have a lot of history between them, and this game will be the latest edition of their saga.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, unfortunately, tonight’s clash might lack some of the star power we expect from this fixture. That’s because the Purple and Gold will enter this game without their star point guard, Luka Doncic, and similar questions surround Stephen Curry as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Lakers?

Well, no. The veteran point guard will not be taking the floor tonight. This comes as a result of Stephen Curry dealing with a right knee issue, which has kept him on the sidelines for the past two games. Nonetheless, the All-Star guard is seemingly working hard on his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s trending in the right direction,” Curry told ESPN. “It’s different than last year, but something that will heal.”

Despite that, it’s unclear when Curry will return to the lineup. Of course, this is a huge bummer for the Warriors, as he’s the backbone of this team, especially given the injury crisis the Dubs are going through right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Oct 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

However, the front office is not taking any risks with its franchise cornerstone. More so, because early last season Curry dealt with tendinitis in both of his knees, forcing the Warriors to manage his minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time around, he’s dealing with a patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as “runner’s knee.” Regardless, he won’t be available tonight, piling up on the misery for the storied organization.

The Lakers vs the Warriors injury report for February 7th

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s huge clash:

Golden State Warriors injury report

Apart from Stephen Curry, the Warriors will also be without a lot of their other stars. This, of course, includes the likes of Jimmy Butler and their newest acquisiation Kristaps Porzingis, both of whom are dealing with massive injury blows.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Butler has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a torn right ACL, Porzingis won’t be suiting up tonight owing to an Achilles injury. These two absences will certainly daunt the Dubs, who are in dire need of wins right now.

However, Golden State’s problems don’t end there. That’s because they’ll also be missing Seth Curry and L.J Cryer tonight as well. On one hand, Steph’s brother has been ruled out because of a back injury. On the other hand, Cryer has been suffering from a hamstring injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, Brandin Podziemski is questionable for this game because of an illness. So far, he’s been a dependable member of the Warriors. So, not having him might hurt the team further, as we move to the Lakers’ injury report.

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

Things aren’t looking too good for the Lakers as well, as they will have to take on the Warriors without Luka Doncic. This comes as reuslt of the Slovenian guard being ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Thus far, Doncic has been LA’s best player, averaging 32.8 points along with 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. So, without him, they won’t be anywhere near their best. Nonetheless, what’s more disappointing is that there’s more for LA to worry about.

That’s because they will miss Adou Thiero as well. The 21-year-old forward won’t be playing in tonight’s game because of a knee injury. Lastly, the Purple and Gold could also be without their new signing, Luke Kennard, who is questionable because of unknown reasons.

Predicted lineups for the Lakers vs the Warriors

This is who the Golden State Warriors could start without Stephen Curry:

Position Player PG Pat Spencer SG De’Anthony Melton SF Moses Moody PF Draymond Green C Al Horford

And here’s how the Los Angeles Lakers starting five could look without Luka Doncic:

Position Player PG Austin Reaves SG Marcus Smart SF Jake LaRavia PF LeBron James C Deandre Ayton

So here’s how both the starting lineups could look. And by the looks of things, this should be an interesting game. That’s because both teams enter this matchup looking to make a statement, and with both of them missing their starting point guards, this could be anyone’s game. Now, whether it will be the hosts who get the dub or the visitors, we’ll have to wait and see.