Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Feb 9)

The Golden State Warriors will be hoping to halt a three-game home skid when they host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. They enter this game coming on the back of another disappointing defeat against the Lakers, as they were without Stephen Curry, who was dealing with a knee issue.

Although Moses Moody tried to keep the Dubs within touching distance as he finished the night with 25 points, that wasn’t enough as they fell short 105-99. Now, with just one win in their last four games, the franchise is in dire need of wins. So, will Curry step up to the occasion tonight?

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Grizzlies?

Well, unfortunately, Stephen Curry won’t be suiting up for tonight’s clash inside the Chase Center. This will be the fourth straight game the veteran point guard will be missing because of this knee injury, as his situation continues to become a growing concern for the Warriors.

Curry has already missed 14 games this season due to lingering right knee issues. Although the two-time MVP tried to play through this issue earlier, he was forced to exit the game against the Detroit Pistons, since which he’s yet to take the floor. As of now, his return timeline remains unclear.

Imago Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Despite that, the general perspective around Stephen Curry’s injury is that the Warriors don’t want to risk their franchise cornerstone, rather than it being a huge blow. Nonetheless, it’s still a huge bummer for the Dubs, as before the injury, Curry was averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, in his absence, Golden State has struggled big time, winning just one game out of the three. However, while Curry’s injury has played a huge role in those defeats, we cannot overlook the fact that the franchise is also missing several other key players at the moment.

The Warriors vs the Grizzlies injury report for February 9th

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s massive clash:

Golden State Warriors injury report

Stephen Curry isn’t the only player that the Dubs will miss for this game; Kristaps Porzingis and Jimmy Butler will also be joining him on the sidelines. This comes as a result of both dealing with massive injuries. While Porzingis is dealing with an Achilles injury, Butler has been shut down for the rest of the season because of a torn ACL.

L.J. Cryer will also miss this game, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Lastly, Seth Curry will also not play tonight for the Warriors because of a back issue. Although he’s been making significant progress and has returned to on-court workouts, he won’t be able to take the floor tonight, as we now shift our focus to the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Well, things aren’t too great for the Grizzlies as well in terms of injuries. Memphis will enter this game without Santi Aldama, Ja Morant, and a few other stars. Aldama has been ruled out because of a knee injury that has kept him on the sidelines for quite some time now. Meanwhile, Morant will also miss this game owing to an elbow injury.

Imago Nov 25, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) handles the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) defends during the first half at FedExForum.

Joining them on the bench will be second-year center Zach Edey and Brand Clarke. While Edey is out with a stress fracture in his left ankle, his teammate will miss this clash because of a Grade 2 right calf strain. Lastly, Memphis’ newest acquisition, Walter Clayton Jr., could also miss this game as he is questionable with a right calf contusion. So, how will these injuries impact the starting 5s?

Predicted lineups for the Warriors vs the Grizzlies

Here’s how the Golden State Warriors could lineup without Stephen Curry:

Position Player PG Pat Spencer SG De’Anthony Melton SF Moses Moody PF Draymond Green C Al Horford

And here’s how the Memphis Grizzlies could start:

Position Player PG Ty Jerome SG Cedric Coward SF Jaylen Wells PF GG Jackson C Kyle Anderson

Here’s how both the lineups could look, as it seems like Pat Spencer will be Stephen Curry’s replacement. So, this should be an interesting game with both teams hard hit with injuries; anyone could take home the win tonight, as we eagerly await the tip-off.