Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Feb 25)

After a humbling defeat in New Orleans last night, the Golden State Warriors limp into the FedExForum tonight to face the Memphis Grizzlies. The Dubs enter this game with a very thin margin for error, that too, on the backs of Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, who were afterthoughts just a few months ago.

That’s because the historic franchise is missing several of its key players, including their superstar point guard, Stephen Curry. The Warriors veteran has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks, which limited him to the sidelines. That said, will he be ready to lead his team to a victory tonight?

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Grizzlies?

Unfortunately, Stephen Curry won’t be able suit up tonight as well. This comes as a result of him still dealing with his knee injury, which forced him to opt out of the All-Star Game earlier this month. Shortly after, the four-time NBA champion recently underwent a second MRI scan.

And even though the reports suggested no structural damage, they revealed bone bruising in his right knee that requires some more rest. So, Curry is set to be re-evaluated by the Warriors’ medical staff in about 10 days or so.

Imago Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) and guard Stephen Curry (30) react after Butler misses a shot at the buzzer during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Now, while that’s relieving news for the Dubs Nation, they’ll have to navigate without their franchise cornerstone for a bit longer, something they’ve not been very good at thus far. Without Stephen Curry at their disposal, the Golden State Warriors are 7-12, which is far from impressive.

Nonetheless, it does make sense, given the two-time MVP’s elite production as well as leadership. However, Curry’s absence isn’t the only factor that has caused this recent slump; it’s also related to the other injuries the franchise is dealing with at the moment.

The Warriors vs the Grizzlies injury reports (Feb 25)

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s massive clash:

Golden State Warriors injury report

Apart from Stephen Curry, the Warriors enter this game without Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis, as well along with a few others. While Porzingis has been ruled out for the next two games, including this one, because of illness, Butler has been shut down for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, veteran center Al Horford is also doubtful for the clash because of a toe injury. Nonetheless, Golden State’s worries don’t end with them. Seth Curry will also join these stars on the bench tonight as he continues to recover from his sciatica injury.

Lastly, L.J. Cryer will also not be able to take the court tonight because of a hamstring injury, further piling up on the misery for the Dubs. Now, with that aside, let’s take a look at Cury and Co.’s opponents tonight– the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

As for the Memphis Grizzlies, they have their own share of troubles ahead of this game. Memphis enters this game without a long list of players. This includes the likes of Santi Aldama and Cedric Coward. The Spanish big man is out for this game owing to his right knee injury management.

Meanwhile, his teammate Coward is dealing with a knee injury as well. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will also join these on the sidelines as he is set miss the remainder of the campaign after undergoing surgery to repair a misalignment on his right pinky finger.

Imago Feb 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guards Scotty Pippen Jr. (1, left) and Ja Morant (12) watch from the bench during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

However, possibly the biggest absence for Memphis tonight will be that of Ja Morant, as the point guard continues to recover from his UCL sprain. But that’s not all. Zach Edey and Brand Clarke will also miss tonight’s game for the Grizzlies.

This comes as a result of both suffering from ankle and calf injuries, respectively. Lastly, Kyle Anderson can further extend the team’s injury list, as he’s questionable for the game with a knee injury. So, amid all these setbacks, how will the lineups look for both squads?

Predicted lineups for the Warriors vs the Grizzlies

Here’s how both teams could start, especially the Warriors without, who are without Stephen Curry:

Position Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies PG Pat Spencer Ty Jerome SG Brandin Podziemski Cam Spencer SF Moses Moody Jaylen Wells PF Gui Santos GG Jackson C Draymond Green Olivier-Maxence Prosper

That’s how both the lineups could look with Pat Spencer filling in for Curry, as usual. That said, this should be an interesting game even without the veteran, as the Warriors hope to get back to winning ways tonight.