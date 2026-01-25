Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Jan 25)

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, January 25, the first night of a back-to-back in Minneapolis after this game got rescheduled from Saturday following the NBA’s decision to keep the fans safe after federal officers fatally shot a man in the city close to the Target Center, the venue for the next two games. Amid all the uncertainty, the Warriors will have to rely on Stephen Curry to bail them out once again.

The Warriors are desperately looking to build a winning momentum, which has been a tough task for them all season. It will be even tougher now, as they recently lost Jimmy Butler for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. The Dubs are eighth in the Western Conference with a 25-21 record and are, in all probability, aiming for a spot in the Play-In tournament. Similarly, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in an identical situation, losing their last four games heading to this one. In terms of record, they are slightly better than the Dubs with 27-18 as they are seventh in the West.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Warriors are extremely reliant on Stephen Curry, but unfortunately, the 37-year-old has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s rescheduled game in the injury report with right knee soreness. It is a new concern for Steph, other than the quad issue that forced him to stay sidelined for a few games earlier this season.

Imago Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

He is coming off a sensational game against the Dallas Mavericks, which they lost 123-115 despite him registering the game-high 38 points while also draining as many as eight three-pointers on the night. Overall, he is playing at a very high level this season, averaging 27.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest across 36 games while shooting 47.8% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

There will be further clarity on his injury as he inches closer to tipoff. But considering this is a back-to-back, the Warriors management will look to tread with caution, especially after losing Butler for the season. They may rest Curry for one of the two games in Minneapolis.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

With plenty of uncertainty around Stephen Curry, a couple of more Warriors stars are doubtful for this away game. Similarly, the Timberwolves also have problems. Now, let’s take a detailed look at the injury reports ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Apart from Stephen Curry, there’s uncertainty around two more players in this contest.

The first is De’Anthony Melton, who could be rested to reduce the workload, whereas Al Horford is also questionable with a left toe issue.

Now, regarding confirmed absentees, Jonathan Kuminga is out with left knee soreness, which he sustained against the Mavericks. Meanwhile, Seth Curry continues his rehab to recover from a sciatic nerve issue. Jimmy Butler is the other absentee, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves are extremely lucky that they have most of their starters available ahead of the big showdown. Only Terence Shannon Jr is unavailable for this game with a toe injury. His absence has shrunk the rotation for the Timberwolves, but they have enough talent on the roster to work their way.

Predicted starting lineup for Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Based on the latest NBA injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for Sunday’s Western Conference showdown in Minneapolis.

Golden State Warriors Minnesota Timberwolves Stephen Curry* Donte DiVincenzo Brandin Podziemski Anthony Edwards Moses Moody Jaden McDaniels Gui Santos Julius Randle Draymond Green Rudy Gobert

We expect Stephen Curry to miss one of the two games of the back-to-back, even though he has featured in all of the six back-to-backs this season. De’Anthony Melton is another player who could be a big miss for the Warriors if he doesn’t suit up. Steve Kerr also has a short rotation as his team continues to suffer from injuries. Whereas, Anthony Edwards-led Timberwolves will look to turn things around for the franchise at home after losing the last four games.

Overall, it will be an interesting tussle between two identical teams.