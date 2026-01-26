Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Jan 26)

After leading the Golden State Warriors to a 111-85 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Stephen Curry is ready for round 2. The NBA’s slate didn’t have a Warriors-Timberwolves back-to-back. However, Saturday’s postponement caused this situation. And now, a fiery successive matchup awaits at Target Center on Monday, January 26. Well,

Now, we’re at that stage of the season where all the lingering injuries come to haunt the stars. Their only motive now is to make it to the All-Star break without severe damage. Therefore, the obvious question of Steph’s availability for Monday’s matchup has begun to worry the viewers.

Will Stephen Curry play against the Wolves tonight?

Following Sunday’s game, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Stephen Curry remains a wait-and-see for tonight. He pushed through lingering knee discomfort yesterday against the Wolves, poured in 26 points, and benefited from the lopsided result, which allowed Steve Kerr to limit his workload to under 28 minutes. Well, the team has listed Curry’s issue as right patellofemoral inflammation.

Meanwhile, after Sunday’s blowout win, Curry spoke to the media. “Something flared up yesterday when we came over to get a workout in,” the 37-year-old superstar guard said. “It was super weird. Like, I’ve had stuff going on — quads and whatnot — but it was something that I hadn’t felt before, so I definitely took advantage of the day off to get right, but hopefully that continues.”

Now, talking about his status for Monday’s matchup, he mentioned, “If everything goes well, yeah.” Interestingly, Stephen Curry may have quietly gained from the Saturday delay, as the extra day likely eased his lingering aches. However, the adjustment cuts both ways.

As a result, the Golden State Warriors now face the Minnesota Timberwolves in consecutive road games. Therefore, any short-term recovery comes paired with a heavier competitive load against a demanding opponent.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury report

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to manage key absences. First, Jonathan Kuminga remains sidelined after doctors confirmed a bone bruise in his left knee. As a result, the team will monitor his progress before setting a fresh evaluation window. Meanwhile, his absence further thins the forward rotation during a demanding stretch. Moreover, Draymond Green is also questionable for the game.

Meanwhile, the backcourt and leadership group also take hits. Seth Curry is unavailable due to sciatic nerve discomfort for the matchup with Minnesota. Additionally, Jimmy Butler suffered a torn right ACL in last Monday night’s contest against the Miami Heat. Therefore, his season has officially come to an end, reshaping the Dubs’ plans.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter Monday shorthanded. On January 20, the team officially sidelined Terrence Shannon Jr. because of a foot issue. Therefore, the rookie guard missed the matchup against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves continue to miss his presence, thus losing a burst of athleticism and bench energy, forcing minor rotation tweaks while they navigate a demanding stretch.

Predicted starting lineup for Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Golden State Warriors Minnesota Timberwolves Stephen Curry Donte DiVincenzo Brandin Podziemski Anthony Edwards Moses Moody Jaden McDaniels Gui Santos Julius Randle Draymond Green Rudy Gobert

Once again, all eyes will focus on Minneapolis as two Western Conference sharpshooters take the floor. Now, who will emerge glorious: Stephen Curry or Anthony Edwards? We’ll know… soon.