Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Feb 24)

Dec 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs back on defense against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Dec 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs back on defense against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Things look bleak for the Golden State Warriors as they head to the Smoothie King Center tonight to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. While the Dubs enter this clash coming off an emphatic 128-117 win over the Denver Nuggets, they have been massively shorthanded lately.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The historic franchise played their most recent matchup with several of its key players in street clothes, including Stephen Curry. The veteran point guard has been out with an injury and missed his team’s game on Sunday. So, what’s the latest update on him?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Pelicans?

Well, despite the fact that his team could use his presence tonight, Stephen Curry unfortunately won’t be able to suit up tonight. The 37-year-old is still healing from the UCL sprain he suffered a few weeks ago and is expected to be re-evaluated by the Warriors’ medical staff in about 10 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-time NBA champion recently underwent a second MRI scan. And even though the reports suggested no structural damage, they revealed bone bruising in his right knee that requires some more rest. While that’s not great news for this game, it’s a positive update nonetheless.

Imago May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Brandin Podziemski (2) talk during a timeout during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Feeling good,” Curry said, speaking along similar lines. “I mean, it’s not going the way that I wanted it to, but I think we’re in the right direction of trying to get back out there as fast as possible.” So far, the two-time MVP has been instrumental for his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, which speaks volumes about his importance to the Golden State Warriors. Still, it would’ve been one thing if he were the only setback the Warriors were facing at the moment. However, as it turns out, that’s not quite the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pelicans vs the Warriors injury reports for (Feb 24)

Here are the latest updates on the rest of the players from both teams ahead of tonight’s battle:

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State Warriors injury report

Apart from the sharpshooter, the Warriors will also miss Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, and a few others. While the Latvian big man is struggling with an Achilles injury, Butler has been shut down for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. But that’s not all.

The likes of Draymond Green, De’Anthony Melton, and Al Horford all could be joining these three stars on the bench, piling up on Golden State’s misery. Green is questionable for this game because of a back issue. Meanwhile, Horford and Melton could miss the clash because of toe and knee injuries, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

L.J. Cryer and Seth Curry also won’t be suiting up for this game tonight. While Cryer is dealing with a hamstring injury, Curry continues to recover from his sciatica injury that he sustained a few weeks ago. The Pelicans, on the other hand, are dealing with a much shorter injury list.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

As for the New Orleans Pelicans, they are doing much better than the Golden State Warriors. The Pelicans will only be missing three players for tonight’s clash, with the most notable absence being that of Trey Murphy III. The forward has been ruled out for this game because of the shoulder injury.

Imago Nov 19, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard/forward Bruce Brown (11) talks with New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) and forward Trey Murphy III (25) during warmups at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Now, that’s a massive blow for the franchise, as Murphy III has been among the better players this season for his team. Nonetheless, the other two players New Orleans will be without tonight are Yves Missi and Micah Peavy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes as a result of Missi and Peavy dealing with calf and toe injuries, respectively. That said, will these injuries on both teams affect their starting fives for this game? Probably.

Predicted lineups for the Pelicans vs the Warriors

Here’s how both teams could start tonight’s much-awaited clash:

Position Golden State Warriors New Orleans Pelicans PG Pat Spencer Dejounte Murray SG Brandin Podziemski Jeremiah Fears SF Moses Moody Herbert Jones PF Gui Santos Zion Williamson C Quinten Post Derik Queen

It seems like Pat Spencer will have to fill in for Stephen Curry once again tonight. Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray will be hoping to make his debut tonight after dealing with an Achilles injury since the start of the season. So, this should be an interesting clash, as the Dubs will hope to get back-to-back wins tonight despite being shorthanded.