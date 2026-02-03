Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs 76ers? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Feb 3)

The Golden State Warriors are set to play host to the Philadelphia 76ers, who are currently on a five-game road trip and playing the second of back-to-back games. The Warriors are coming into this game after a frustrating loss to the Detroit Pistons, who have been playing exceptionally well.

Despite Stephen Curry’s efforts to keep his team in the game, the Warriors ultimately fell short 131-124, as their season record dropped to 27-23. As if that wasn’t worrying enough for the storied franchise, there are question marks surrounding their star guard’s fitness.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the 76ers?

Well, no. Unfortunately, Stephen Curry won’t be available tonight for the Warriors. The veteran point guard has been listed out because of a knee injury. Although the exact moment when the 37-year-old suffered this blow remains unknown, this injury adds to the list of minor setbacks he’s faced this season.

Curry has already missed time late in November and early December because of a quadriceps contusion and even dealt with an ankle injury last month. Nonetheless, his absence will be a bummer for the Dubs, who’ve relied heavily on Steph thus far. After all, despite his age, Curry has been putting up All-Star-level numbers.

He’s averaged 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. This should give you a clear idea of just how instrumental he’s been for the franchise yet again this season. Still, it would’ve been one thing if Curry were the only casualty the Warriors were dealing with, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at all.

The Warriors vs the 76ers injury reports for February 3rd

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players from both teams ahead of this huge clash:

Golden State Warriors injury report

Apart from Stephen Curry, the Warriors will also miss several of their key players. This includes the likes of big names such as Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga.

While Butler has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a torn ACL, Kuminga won’t play tonight due to a bone bruise in his left knee. Needless to say, not having both these players, that too, on top of Curry’s absence, will be daunting for the Warriors.

However, the worst part is that there’s more. That’s because Seth Curry will also join these three stars on the sidelines, as he continues to recover from his back injury.

Meanwhile, L.J. Cryer is also dealing with a hamstring injury and won’t play tonight. Lastly, Moses Moody is also questionable for this game because of a knee injury, further piling on the misery.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

As for the Sixers, they are not only doing much better than the Warriors, but will enter this game with a fully healthy roster. Philadelphia, which has had its fair share of injury trouble this season with Joel Embiid, Paul George, and others all spending significant time on the bench, is back to full fitness. Having said that, will that affect their team selection tonight?

Predicted lineups for the Warriors vs the 76ers

Here’s how the Golden State Warriors could star without Stephen Curry:

Position Player PG De’Anthony Melton SG Brandin Podziemski SF Buddy Hield PF Draymond Green C Al Horford

And here’s how the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting five could look:

Position Player PG Tyrese Maxey SG VJ Edgecombe SF Kelly Oubre Jr. PF Dominick Barlow C Joel Embiid

With Steph Curry out for this game, it seems like De’Anthony Melton will take his place in the lineup. Although it’s safe to say that he won’t be able to replicate the veteran’s production, he surely can hold the water for a game or two. But will that be enough against the Sixers? Only time will tell.