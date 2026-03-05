Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Mar 5)

After two consecutive losses at home, the Golden State Warriors (31-30) go on the road to face Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (38-22) on Thursday. Steve Kerr’s men are dealing with a host of issues, including the extended absence of franchise hero Stephen Curry. The veteran has been away from the since Jan 31. Read below to get the latest on Curry’s injury status and predicted starting lineups for both teams.

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Against the Rockets?

As per the latest team injury report, ‘Chef Curry’ is going to be sidelined for tonight’s matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston. The 37-year-old continues his recovery from the ongoing patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee. The Dubs’ medical team revealed last week that Curry will be out for 10 days, after which they will conduct further scans to reassess his condition.

Previous medical updates from February indicated that Curry was dealing with bone bruising on the right knee. This complicates his recovery process, which has now been extended on multiple occasions. Initially, he was to return after the All-Star break, but significant challenges with the runner’s knee condition have been delaying that. Curry has missed 15 games with the Dubs since the start of February.

The Warriors are struggling without their star man and sit 8th in the Western Conference table. Their slim chances of making the play-in game next month might take a hit if results don’t improve soon.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Report for (Mar 5)

Warriors HC Steve Kerr is dealing with a major injury crisis heading into tonight’s away game. Jimmy Butler (ACL), Seth Curry (left sciatic nerve), and Steph Curry (runner’s knee) are all sidelined with long-term injury concerns. Meanwhile, NBA ‘unicorn’ Kristaps Porzingis, who arrived on trade deadline day last month, remains out with a ‘mystery’ injury. In addition to them, SG Moses Moody (wrist sprain) and 23-year-old Will Richard (ankle sprain) also miss out. 33-year-old vet Gary Payton II is listed as questionable as he recovers from a left ankle injury niggle.

For the Rockets, they have a few fresh new injury concerns of their own. Experienced duo Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet miss out on Thursday as they step up recovery from their respective long-term injuries. Turkish hooper Alperen Sengun (illness), Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson (both ankle sprain) are listed as questionable for tonight. Guard Tristan Newton will not be involved due to his G-League commitments, while 30-year-old Jae’Sean Tate is also ruled out due to a serious ankle sprain.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Stephen Curry – Out (Injury/Illness-Right patellofemoral; Pain syndrome)

Seth Curry – Out (Injury/Illness-Left sciatic nerve; Irritation)

Jimmy Butler III – Out (Injury/Illness-Right ACL; Surgery)

Kristaps Porzingis – Out (Injury/Illness-General; Illness)

Moses Moody – Out (Injury/Illness-Right wrist; Sprain)

Gary Payton II – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Left ankle; Impingement)

Will Richard – Out (Injury/Illness-Right ankle; Sprain)

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – Out (Injury/Illness-Left ankle; Surgery)

Tristen Newton – Out (G-League Two-way)

Alperen Sengun – Questionable (Injury/Illness)

Jabari Smith Jr. – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right ankle; Sprain)

Jae’Sean Tate – Out (Injury/Illness-Right knee; Sprain)

Amen Thompson – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right ankle; Sprain)

Fred VanVleet – Out (Injury/Illness-Right knee; ACL repair)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Warriors vs Rockets

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially lineup at tip-off tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets Brandin Podziemski Amen Thompson De’Anthony Melton Tari Eason Al Horford Kevin Durant Gui Santos Dorian Finney-Smith Draymond Green Clint Capela

The Warriors are 4-6 in their last 10 games without Curry. They will be the underdogs heading into tonight’s matchup and will hope to end their two-game losing streak. The offensive responsibility will rest on the shoulders of young Brazilian Gui Santos, Brandin Podziemski, and veteran Al Horford. Pat Spencer should get some time off the bench with Draymond Green as the main man on defense.

Rockets HC Ime Udoka will hope that star man