Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Feb 11)

Stephen Curry has been the San Antonio Spurs’ biggest problem this season, which makes his availability for tonight’s matchup a massive concern for the Warriors. Despite the Warriors’ struggles this season, they’ve surprisingly handled the Spurs well, winning both previous meetings thanks in large part to him.

The veteran point guard poured in 46 and 49 points, respectively, in those two games. While Dubs Nation hoped for more of the same tonight, Curry has been dealing with a lingering runner’s knee, putting his availability in doubt.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Spurs?

No, Stephen Curry will not play tonight due to his lingering knee injury. This will be the fifth straight game the two-time MVP has missed. In fact, he has also been ruled out of this season’s All-Star Game.

Steve Kerr recently confirmed Curry will remain sidelined through the All-Star break, with a potential return against the Boston Celtics on February 19.

Imago Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This will put the star guard at risk of missing out on the postseason awards, given that he’s already missed 15 games this season. If he misses three more games, including tonight, he’ll be ineligible for All-NBA honors.

While the awards implications can wait, Curry’s absence could spell disaster for the Dubs tonight. Especially with how hard-hit the franchise is by injuries right now.

The Warriors vs the Spurs injury reports for February 11th

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the Warriors roster, as well as their opponents for tonight’s clash:

Golden State Warriors injury report

Curry isn’t the only major absence, as Kristaps Porzingis and Jimmy Butler will also miss the game. Porzingis has been ruled out tonight with an Achilles injury, Butler has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a torn ACL.

To make matters worse, the Warriors will also be without Seth Curry. The veteran sharpshooter has been sidelined for this game because of a back issue he’s been struggling with for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ young guard L.J. Cryer will also be out for this game because of a hamstring injury. This list could grow even further with Will Richard and De’Anthony Melton both being questionable because of a bruised knee and left gluteal contusion, respectively.

San Antonio Spurs injury report

As for the Spurs, they also have their fair share of injury troubles ahead of this game. Lindy Waters III and David Jones Garcia will both miss tonight’s game for the Spurs. On one hand, Waters III will be on the bench because of a knee injury.

Imago Jan 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles in the second half against the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Garcia has been ruled out because of an ankle injury for the rest of the 2025-26 season. Despite these two injuries, perhaps the biggest blow for the Spurs could be the absence of Stephon Castle, who exited Tuesday’s game against the Lakers with an injury.

The 21-year-old has been instrumental for his team thus far, averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.1 rebounds this season. So, not having him could be a massive blow for the franchise, as his availability hangs in the balance for now. So, how would the Spurs’ starting five look?

Predicted lineups for the Warriors vs the Spurs

Here’s how the Golden State Warriors could start without Stephen Curry:

Position Player PG Pat Spencer SG Brandin Podziemski SF Moses Moody PF Gui Santos C Draymond Green

And here’s how the San Antonio Spurs’ starting five could look:

Position Player PG De’Aaron Fox SG Stephon Castle (probable) SF Devin Vassell PF Julian Champagnie C Victor Wembanyama

With both teams dealing with injuries, these projected lineups highlight just how shorthanded each side will be. While Stephen Curry won’t be taking the court, it will be interesting to see how the Dubs fare without him against top-class opponents like the Spurs. Will they be able to get a win? Only time will tell, as we await the tip-off for this highly anticipated clash.