Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Suns? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Feb 5)

The Golden State Warriors (27-24) made a big move on Wednesday evening, trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for ‘unicorn’ center Kristaps Porzingis. Steve Kerr’s squad is on the road tonight as they take on the Phoenix Suns (31-20), led by Dillon Brooks. But the San Francisco-based franchise will have to continue to wait on their star man, Stephen Curry, who looks set to be sidelined for tonight’s game in Arizona.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Suns?

After missing Tuesday’s humbling 113-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the latest NBA injury reports confirm that Stephen Curry will not be involved tonight against the Suns either. The 37-year-old is still dealing with a right patellofemoral pain issue, or ‘runner’s knee’, that he hasn’t recovered from yet. Curry has already missed 12 games this season and is set to miss his 13th tonight.

‘Chef Curry’ has been in elite shooting form this season, but has had his fair share of injury niggles as well. He averages 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 39 games this season.

The four-time NBA champion was dealing with ankle and quad issues at the start of the season. He also had some knee problems in January. Coach Kerr will want to protect his key asset as the Warriors approach a focal point in the season, with one eye on the playoffs.

The Suns vs the Warriors Injury Report for Feb 5th

The Warriors’ injury list looks concerning, as the Suns enter the matchup in a much better position to secure the win. Let’s take a closer look at the injury analysis of players from both teams.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The high-flying Suns remain without star man Devin Booker, who is still recovering from an ankle sprain. Booker is in fine form this season, averaging 25.4 PPG and 6.2 assists per game. He was named on the 2026 NBA All-Star reserves list and will be carefully managed by Phoenix, who need him firing on all cylinders in the postseason.

In other news, Jalen Green (questionable) is also dealing with a right hamstring injury and a left hip contusion. He will most likely be rested for the game tonight.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors’ injury list includes long-term absentee Jimmy Butler III (right ACL tear), Seth Curry (left sciatic nerve), and, of course, Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral pain). Kerr could also be without LJ Cryer (questionable), who is dealing with a left hamstring issue of his own.

Predicted Starting Lineups for Suns vs Warriors

Here’s how the home team could line up tonight at the Phoenix Arena.

Position Player PG Collin Gillespie SG Grayson Allen SF Royce O’Neale PF Dillon Brooks C Mark Williams

And this is how the Warriors’ opening five could look without Butler, Curry, Kuminga and Hield.

Position Player PG De’Anthony Melton SG Brandin Podziemski SF Gui Santos PF Draymond Green C Al Horford

Without Curry to lead on offence, all eyes will be on De’Anthony Melton, Podziemski, and Green to lead the line for the visitors. The Suns are clear favourites for tonight’s Western Conference showdown. They went the distance on Tuesday night, narrowly edging out a 130-125 win over the Portland Timbers. But can Kerr’s underdogs pull off a shocker as they aim to gain momentum in the race for a playoff spot? We’ll find out later tonight.