Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Latest Injury Report on Warriors Star (Jan 28)

The Golden State Warriors played the Minnesota Timberwolves on back-to-back nights. When they had Stephen Curry, the two-time MVP scored a team-high 26. The Warriors won. The next day, the Baby Face Assassin missed out due to a lingering knee injury, and the Warriors lost. The pattern is revealing. With Jimmy Butler out for the season, Curry’s participation is crucial for the Warriors to move ahead positively.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
They’ll have a good chance to do so against the Utah Jazz, a team that’s won just 15 of their 45 games so far. The Warriors have swept the season series so far. Each of those two wins featured a Curry explosion. But has he made a recovery after sitting out the last game?
ADVERTISEMENT
Is Stephen Curry playing against the Utah Jazz?
Stephen Curry seems to have benefited from resting on the back end of their latest back-to-back. His status has been upgraded to probable, a sense of relief for the Dub Nation, who have had to deal with a lot in recent weeks. Previously speaking about his knee injury, the four-time champion felt something unusual, which might have warranted his rest.
“Something flared up yesterday when we came over to get a workout in. It was super weird. Like, I’ve had stuff going on — quads and whatnot — but it was something that I hadn’t felt before,” he said after the Warriors’ victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Top Stories
Brittney Griner Claps Back at ‘Dirty Player’ Claims After Controversial Aliyah Boston Incident
Alyssa Thomas Under Fire After WNBA Fans Call Out Controversial Play vs Paige Bueckers
Lakers Legend Slams LeBron James for Disrespecting Michael Jordan’s Era
Joe Lacob Under Fire for Refusing to Credit Steph Curry in $10.5 Billion Warriors Fortune
WNBA Fans Can’t Stop Bringing Up Michael Jordan After Caitlin Clark’s NBC Announcement
While the Jazz don’t pose much of a threat, their young nucleus has managed to pull off upsets this season. Curry has averaged 31 points in two games against them. Hence, it’s a huge boost for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who is already dealing with a plethora of injuries on the roster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Warriors vs Jazz injury report (Jan 28)
Golden State Warriors injury report
Draymond Green – Probable (Back)
L.J. Cryer – Questionable (Hamstring)
ADVERTISEMENT
Gary Payton II – Probable (Calf contusion)
Jonathan Kuminga – Out (Knee bruise)
Jimmy Butler – Out for the season (ACL)
ADVERTISEMENT
Utah Jazz injury report
Jusuf Nurkic- Questionable (Illness)
Walker Kessler – Out for the season (Shoulder)
ADVERTISEMENT
George Niang – Out (Foot)
Predicted starting lineups for Warriors vs Jazz
|Golden State Warriors
|Utah Jazz
|Stephen Curry
|Keyonte George
|Brandin Podziemski
|Ace Bailey
|Moses Moody
|Cody Williams
|Draymond Green
|Lauri Markkanen
|Al Horford
|Kevin Love
ADVERTISEMENT
Even amid an inconsistent stretch, the Warriors enter this matchup with clear advantages. Curry’s likely return stabilizes an offense that has struggled without him, and Golden State’s success against Utah this season reinforces that edge. With the Jazz missing key contributors and the Warriors motivated to regain momentum, this presents a timely opportunity for Steve Kerr’s group to steady the ship and notch a needed win.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT