Is Stephen Curry Signing $890 Million Deal With Nike? Fact-Checking Warriors Star’s Sneaker Contract

Stephen Curry warned, “Everybody should be alert, because I’m calling everybody.” He wasn’t joking, as this came soon after his breakup with Under Armour. Since then, it has been homage season for the Golden State Warriors veteran. Curry has rocked sneakers from almost every brand, including Reebok, Li-Ning, and Adidas. However, Nike has remained a consistent mention during sneaker free agency, prompting fresh reports of a shocking new deal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A post on X by @Hoopss claimed, “NBA superstar Stephen Curry is aiming to sign a 10-year, $890 million deal with Nike, one of the largest athlete endorsement contracts in history. The deal includes signature shoes, apparel, and global marketing rights, cementing Curry as both a basketball legend and a cultural icon.”

But does this post have any validity? According to EssentiallySports’ Fact-Check team, this solely remains a rumor for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither Curry nor Nike has made any announcement regarding a deal between them.

It is also not the first time that this type of story has gone viral on the internet. Weeks after the four-time NBA champion left Under Armour, there were rumors that he was signing a seven-year, $780 million deal with Nike. But it turned out to be just a hoax.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry was with Under Armour for 12 years and was by far the biggest name on their roster. He later launched a sub-brand of his own.

Early on, Curry wore Nike shoes for the first four years of his career. However, years later, during his sneaker free agency, he’s been dominating headlines with rumors of a reunion with the sneaker giant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Stephen Curry could be at a Nike crossroads soon, years after their awkward breakup

It is hard for many to even picture Stephen Curry in Nike shoes, especially after learning about their separation story. According to ESPN, the last meeting before the breakup took place in August 2013 in Oakland.

Dell Curry, who was present at the meeting, said it didn’t have a great vibe, as if the brand wasn’t sufficiently interested in his son. Lynn Merritt, who was Nike’s top broker, wasn’t present at the meeting. In his absence, Nico Harrison, then a sports marketing director, held the meeting. During the presentation, one of the brand representatives constantly addressed Stephen as “Steph-on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There were already signs that Curry was not a priority for them. That same year, they held separate Nike-sponsored camps for Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. However, they didn’t extend the option to Curry. The breakup seemed inevitable, with Dell having made up his mind.

Later that same year, Curry signed with Under Armour, and the rest is history.

However, it seems Curry’s interests have shifted back to Nike. Last month, reports claimed that both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant had contacted the Warriors star on behalf of the brand. When asked about the reports, Curry’s response further indicated his interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know who (Booker has) called on his side and all that, but the idea of, I’m already tapped into Portland (Oregon) and seeing what’s going on,” Curry told The Republic. “Hopefully we’ll keep conversations going, but it is nice, him and KD especially have hit me and reached out. Book understands this moment, how I grew up, and the shoes I was wearing the first four years of my career. Hopefully, they put in a good word.”

Nike has deals with almost all the top stars in the league. An agreement with Curry would certainly be a massive revenue driver for the brand. However, don’t be surprised if the NBA star decides to carry his Curry Brand forward independently and carve his own path in the sneaker world.