Is Stephen Curry Still Married to Ayesha? Fact-Checking Divorce Claim About Warriors Star

Looks like the internet is spiraling once again. In simpler terms, Ayesha and Stephen Curry’s relationship has suddenly taken center stage. And this time too, divorce is the common term.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Earlier this year, Ayesha Curry made headlines after her no marriage and children statement on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Then, too, there were rumors that the beloved NBA couple were going to part ways. Months later, the same claims resurfaced after X account Hoops Crave shared a tweet: “Steph Curry and Ayesha are getting a divorce.”

Keep in mind, this X handle is a parody account. And no, Stephen Curry isn’t separating from his wife. And, yes, the couple remains married. Neither of their social media accounts is indicating towards a divorce. Both of them follow each other. And they continue to have pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. In fact, the Warriors superstar occupies most of Ayesha’s Christmas post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s rewind and understand why these rumors came to exist in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayesha Curry’s past comments continue to haunt her relationship status with Stephen Curry

“So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married… I thought I was going to be a ‘career girl’ and that’s it,” Ayesha Curry shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She also shared that right after marriage, they found out they were pregnant and had Riley soon after. Therefore, all her life so far, Ayesha hasn’t had the opportunity to think about what she wanted anymore.

Ayesha faced heavy backlash, yet support followed swiftly. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry, backed by several public figures, stood firmly beside her, while talk labeling the NBA star unlucky went unanswered. Still, his actions spoke louder. Through social posts, he showcased shared golf moments, praised their time together, and recalled teaching her the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The noise feels loud, yet the truth stays calm. Rumors keep looping, sparked by old words and parody posts, but reality says otherwise. Ayesha and Stephen remain aligned, online and offline. Moreover, his quiet support and shared moments cut through the chaos. Well, love still holds the floor.