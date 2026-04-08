Is the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bucks Era Nearing Its End? 5 Realistic Destinations for the NBA Superstar

The Giannis Antetokounmpo era with the Milwaukee Bucks appears to be coming to an end, and not in a good way.

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It’s a whimper that raises the question of whether the prolonged loyalty was worthwhile. After a dozen long years in Milwaukee, the two-time MVP and franchise cornerstone has seen what he built crumble, with little hope of revival anytime soon, which contradicts his desire to win another championship.

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The Bucks’ disappointing 2025-26 season is coming to an end, as the franchise misses the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Nine consecutive postseasons have passed in a blink, and the man who led them to an elusive championship in 2021 has had his fill as the front office and ownership draw lines in the sand.

Since that championship, the Bucks have failed to surround him with a consistent core, and the team has become a one-man show, with the Greek superstar leading them to the playoffs every season except this one. They couldn’t assemble a supporting cast or even secure a play-in spot, which resulted in playoff elimination by late March.

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Imago Mar 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) comes out of the game near the end of the second quarter and walks past Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers as they compete against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

As much as Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to be the guy who demands a trade, he has been signaling discomfort for months. Early this year, he was reportedly “ready for a new home” ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline. But he told reporters that he wants to retire as a Buck and win another championship for the Cream City. However, he added a quantifier that if it doesn’t look like it will work out, he will have to weigh his options. The Bucks, to their credit or desperation, held firm at the deadline and kept him through season’s end. But come summer, the 31-year-old superstar will be eligible for a four-year, $275 million extension as he will be entering the last year of his current deal. But from all indications, he will not extend.

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The Bucks are now faced with either trading him now or risking losing him for free next summer, and co-owner Wes Edens knows that, which is why he views trading Antetokounmpo as a necessary business decision.

Apart from Steph Curry, Antetokounmpo is the longest-serving player on a single franchise. The loyalty has been there, and if left with another favorable option that would keep him in Milwaukee, he will take it. But right now, the most viable option for both parties is for Antetokounmpo to move elsewhere.

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This season was just full proof of why it needs to happen.

Antetokounmpo played only 36 games, the fewest of his career , due to recurring lower-body injuries.

The Bucks missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years, showing how over-reliant they are on the Greek superstar.

They have endured multiple early exits post-2021 title, with no conference finals appearance since.

Antetokounmpo’s efficiency didn’t dip; he is shooting at a career-high 62.4% FG and scoring above his career average this season, but the supporting cast isn’t helping.

There are no shortages of potential destinations for the former MVP. Antetokounmpo is a player who can move a championship team into a win-now era, and those who want him must be ready to offer a lot.

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Giannis Antet0kounpo’s five best landing spots

1. Miami Heat

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The Miami Heat came remarkably close to acquiring Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline. The Bucks had engaged with some teams over a potential trade, with Miami providing the most enticing option. Sources indicated the Bucks “seriously considered” the package and contemplated moving forward ahead of the deadline. However, they ultimately backed out and opted instead to keep their superstar for the rest of the season to see if they can get bigger offers during the summer.

The Heat aggressively pursued Antetokounmpo by offering players and even made efforts to add more draft capital via third-team involvement. They are expected to make another run at him this summer. Pat Riley has been chasing another big-name star to replace Jimmy Butler, and a trade is on the table.

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Proposed trade framework (three-team or direct):



Heat get Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks get: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, other players, multiple first-round picks (2030, 2032), and up to three first-round swaps.

According to rumors, the Bucks are willing to request Jaime Jaquez Jr. to sweeten the deal. However, Jaquez is part of Miami’s long-term plan, and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds.

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2. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are entering the final chapters of the Stephen Curry era, and they have been doing everything possible to give him a final ring. Joe Lacob has shown that he is ready to empty the vault for that to happen, even if the Warriors’ current tax is a barrier. But pairing Curry with Antetokounmpo will create a terrifying frontcourt-backcourt mismatch.

Golden State has been one of the teams linked with the Greek superstar, and their win-now timeline aligns with his prime. But this move will be more complicated for a lot of reasons, one of which is that the Warriors have already let go of valuable tradable pieces like Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis. The most important barrier is the Warriors’ salary cap; they are sitting close to the second apron and cannot afford any other huge-salary player.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, maximizing the core around Anthony Edwards is key. The Wolves have built a defensive monster around him, but that hasn’t been enough to see them get over the line and win a championship. They have made the conference finals two years running and lost both. The franchise president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, had to explore a multi-team trade for the Bucks superstar. They were also among the teams that inquired about him during the deadline, but sources said that the Bucks didn’t give off the energy of trading Antetokounmpo before they decided not to trade him.

The real catch for Minnesota is that they have tradable assets, with a haul of young rotation pieces, future firsts, and salary relief, which may involve players like Naz Reid or Jaden McDaniels in creative constructions. But they have no

4. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have emerged as another potential East landing spot for Antetokounmpo. MSG has always been his reported preferred big-market landing spot, with his desire to join a contending squad in a major market. The Knicks already boast a strong core led by Jalen Brunson, and adding the Greek star would create a versatile, two-way powerhouse frontcourt capable of dominating the East.

Unlike the Bucks, the Knicks offer a big-market appeal, a passionate fanbase, and a stable front office. If they can find the right creative package, a move may materialize. The trade framework would be that the Knicks get Antetokounmpo, while the Bucks get a mix of young assets, picks, and possibly involve a third team to bridge salary. New York would likely need to unload pieces like OG Anunoby or Mitchell Robinson.

5. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets went all out for Kevin Durant last year and, as a result, face similar constraints as the Warriors. But if they decide to pursue a win-now window, a Durant–Antetokounmpo combo may be enticing for them. With Alperen Sengun already looking like a future franchise cornerstone, Houston is one superstar away from Western Conference contention.

If Antetokounmpo goes to Houston, the Bucks will want to tap into their young talent pool, with the likes of Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., a bundle of first-round picks, and future swaps. Houston’s asset-rich profile makes it dangerous if the top four options can’t close a deal.

The Verdict

The offseason will be a busy one, supposing the Bucks welcome offers. However, before they trade Antetokounmpo, they would want to prioritize maximizing long-term value in a full rebuild, given the franchise’s collapse this season. That means any team willing to get the Greek star should be willing to go all in, and that was the reason Milwaukee held firm against a mid-season trade. The Bucks have no realistic path back to contention right now without a massive roster overhaul.

Antetokounmpo will be respectful in the trade proceedings, but the Bucks know that their only gain is to trade him this offseason. They will target a blue-chip young star or high-upside prospect, plus a surplus of unprotected first-round picks before letting go of the two-time MVP. They will not trade him for anything less than a franchise-altering package that gives them a new cornerstone. Only time will tell how it unfolds, whether the trade talks will move deep into the offseason.





