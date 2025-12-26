Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? Hawks vs Heat Latest Injury Report (Dec 26)

The NBA has nine games slated for Friday. Charting the list, the Atlanta Hawks will be hosting the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena. Both teams are sitting side by side in the uncomfortable neighborhood of the Eastern Conference. With Miami and Atlanta separated by a single step in the standings, this matchup feels bigger than a regular-season night. Therefore, for miracles to happen, both sides need their superstars. Especially for the Hawks, Trae Young’s presence is crucial.

You see, one result nudges them upwards, while Miami slips back, making it a quiet but important swing in the Play-In picture when you zoom out. Moreover, it’s their first meeting of the season. This means the result will be decided by which team forces their style better than the other. Now, coming back to Young, will he play tonight?

Is Trae Young playing against the Miami Heat?

The good news is Trae Young will be suiting up for the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. He has already missed 22 of the 31 games this season due to a sprained right MCL. However, he will make his ninth appearance against the Miami Heat. So far, the 27-year-old point guard has averaged 19.3 points and 9.1 assists this season.

Imago CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 22: Trae Young 11 of the Atlanta Hawks look on during the second half of the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA In-Season Tournament against the Chicago Bulls on November, 22, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NBA: NOV 22 Hawks at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24112243

To be fair, having Trae Young back in the lineup would mean an advantage for the Hawks. Atlanta’s formula leans on pace and precision. First, they fly up the floor at a 101.61 tempo, forcing defenses to scramble early. Moreover, the ball rarely sticks, with 31.1 assists fueling 118.8 points per night. Add efficient touch at 48.3% overall and 36.9% from deep, and once rhythm hits, the scoreboard tilts fast.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta enters this matchup juggling depth concerns. First, N’Faly Dante remains sidelined after suffering a torn right ACL, while Eli John Ndiaye continues his absence due to G League duties. Meanwhile, Nikola Djurisic and Caleb Houstan hover in uncertainty with G League assignments. In addition, Mouhamed Gueye battles a right shoulder sprain. To complicate matters further, Kristaps Porzingis remains unavailable while recovering from illness.

Miami Heat

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat‘s availability chart feels just as layered. To begin with, Tyler Herro remains out as he manages a right big toe contusion, while Terry Rozier stays away from the squad entirely. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo and Keshad Johnson sit in limbo due to back soreness and illness. On the brighter side, Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson trend toward playing. Additionally, Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Davion Mitchell, Dru Smith, and Kasparas Jakucionis are cleared despite lingering soreness.

Predicted starting lineup for Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Atlanta Hawks Miami Heat Trae Young Davion Mitchell Dyson Daniels Jaime Jaquez Jr Zaccharie Risacher Norman Powell Jalen Johnson Andrew Wiggins Onyeka Okongwu Bam Adebayo/ Kel’el Ware

Now, Friday awaits action and drama. And we’re here for it. A tough battle between Trae Young and Co. and Bam Adebayo’s side. Who will emerge victorious at the end? That’s something only time can tell.