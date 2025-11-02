Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? Cavaliers vs Hawks Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (11/2)

The Atlanta Hawks, with a 3-3 record, close out their four-game road trip tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After starting with a loss in Chicago, Trae Young and his team regained momentum with wins over Brooklyn and Indiana. Now, as they aim to finish strong in Cleveland, much will depend on the availability of their star point guard, whose health remains in question.

Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Pacers?

Well, things are not looking too bright for Trae Young at the moment. During Wednesday’s game against the Nets, Young’s own teammate Mouhamed Gueye fell onto his right leg. This resulted in the 27-year-old suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee as he exited the game after just 7 minutes of action. According to ESPN, the Hawks guard has avoided a major injury but will be re-evaluated after four weeks.

Now that’s a massive blow for Atlanta, given that the four-time All-Star is the team’s leading facilitator, along with being their third-highest scorer. Young is averaging a solid 17.8 points along with 7.8 assists and two rebounds per game for the Hawks. So, now with him out for the picture for the upcoming weeks, the big question for head coach Quin Snyder will be how to replace him.

Imago Nov 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

While against Brooklyn, the Hawks used Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Keaton Wallace to fill in the minutes; they’ll need to finalize one to start tonight. Daniels already has a spot within the starting five, so Alexander-Walker should be trusted with his massive role until Trae Young returns. Even though it’s hard to say that he’ll be as good as the Young, the former Minnesota star can hold his ground comfortably.

So far, as the team’s backup point guard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 17 points along with 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. By looking at this stat line, you can clearly tell that Walker’s passing game isn’t as strong as Young’s. However, he will have some help in that regard from his teammates, such as Daniels or Wallace. Now that we know Young’s status, why don’t we take a look at the other injuries within both rosters competing tonight?

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks injury reports for the November 2nd game

Well, for the Atlanta Hawks, apart from Trae Young, they might miss Keaton Wallace (illness), who is downgraded to questionable on Sunday. However, the Hawks do not have any other injuries, but that’s not the case for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland has a long injury list, unlike Atlanta. This includes the likes of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. While Garland is out with a toe injury, Mitchell is on a day-to-day basis due to a hamstring injury and is questionable for tonight’s game. These are massive blows for the Cavs, as the backcourt duo was an extremely important part of the team’s success last season.

It’s safe to say that Cleveland has missed this duo this season, as it shows through their 3-3 record so far in the campaign. However, their injury woes don’t end with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Their starting center, Jarrett Allen, is also doubtful for tonight’s game. This comes as a result of a finger injury that he sustained earlier. This could once again be a huge blow for the Cavs, as Allen has been enjoying a great start to his season, averaging 14 points along with 7 rebounds per game.

As if missing three of your key players was not enough, Sam Merill and Max Strus also could be ruled out for this game. Merrill has already missed several games this season and will be questionable for tonight’s bout as well with a hip issue.

Meanwhile, Strus is out with a foot injury with no set timeline for his recovery. So, it won’t be far-fetched to assume that Cleveland will be massively shorthanded as they host the Hawks tonight. Speaking of which, don’t you want to know what their starting lineup might look like?

Cavaliers vs Hawks predicted lineup for tonight’s game

Here’s how the Cleveland Cavaliers could start:

Player Position PG Lonzo Ball SG Donovan Mitchell (probable) SF De’Andre Hunter PF Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen (probable)

Here’s how the Atlanta Hawks could start:

Player Position PG Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson C Kristaps Porzingis

So, that’s how both teams’ starting fives could look like, but you might be wondering where to catch the action live, right?

Where and when to watch Cavaliers vs Hawks

So, here’s everything you need to know to gear up for his highly anticipated clash:

When Sunday, November 2nd Where Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio Tip-off 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT TV Fubo TV, NBA TV

That’s almost all you need to know before tip-off, but you might want to know who holds the edge in this game, correct?

Match preview and what to expect

Well, both teams are entering tonight’s match on level ground, with each of them boasting a 3-3 record. So, by the looks of it, there’s not much between Cleveland and Atlanta. However, even though the Hawks will miss their starting point guard, Trae Young, big time, Cleveland is much more affected by injuries. So, this should be the Hawks’ game. More so, if Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen miss tonight’s action. Now, will they? That’s something we’ll have to wait and watch as the ball hits the air tonight inside the Rocket Arena.