Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? Pelicans vs Wizards Latest Injury Report (Jan 9)

Trae Young has been grabbing all the headlines following his blockbuster trade from the Atlanta Hawks to the Washington Wizards to kick things off in an otherwise quiet trade window. The Wizards have been struggling this season, and fans will hope that with Young’s inclusion, they can secure some wins. They are all set to welcome the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, January 9, at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

Both teams are on the wrong side of the NBA standings, with the Wizards languishing in the 14th position in the East with an underwhelming 10-26 record. They have won three out of their last five games, which is a positive sign. On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans hold the worst record in the NBA this season, with an 8-31 record, and are on a nine-game losing streak heading into this one.

Is Trae Young Playing Tonight Against the New Orleans Pelicans?

There’s hardly any clarity around Trae Young‘s availability for this game. But he is off the injury list for Friday’s contest. But, before getting traded, he missed six consecutive games due to a bruised right quad, which is why the Wizards are willing to take a cautious approach, as per NBA Insider Michael Scotto.

Imago Jan 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the Toronto Raptors in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Young has had a troublesome season with injury as he missed 22 games due to a sprained MCL in his right knee. Overall, the four-time All-Star has been averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 assists, and 1.0 steals across his 10 appearances this season. So he could be a vital piece in the Wizards’ lineup and may also help them climb up a few places in the standings.

Recently, Trae Young penned a heartfelt letter as his journey with the Atlanta Hawks has come to an end. He ended this association after being the franchise leader in three-pointers and assists. He spent seven seasons with the franchise, and now he is raring to set it up all again at the national capital.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Injury Report

Along with the uncertainty around Trae Young’s debut for the Wizards, they don’t have many other injury concerns for this game. However, one of the primary reasons for the Pelicans’ struggles this season has been injuries. They have multiple players uncertain and unavailable for Friday’s game.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Once again, the Pelicans have multiple players unavailable for this game. Important role players like Saddiq Bey and Jose Alvarado are both out of contention. While Bey is out because of a hip flexor strain, Alvarado is on the sidelines with left oblique soreness.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray continues to remain out. The star guard is making some progress, but still not enough to make his debut for the Wizards.

Forward Herb Jones is doubtful with an ankle issue, and his availability will be clear close to tipoff. Similarly, Trey Murphy III is also listed as questionable for this game as he is down with back and ankle issues.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Although there’s a lot of uncertainty around Trae Young’s availability against the Pelicans, the Wizards will also miss the services of forward Cam Whitmore, as he is out indefinitely with a deep vein thrombosis.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups

As per the NBA injury reports, here are the predicted starting lineups for both teams ahead of Friday’s showdown.

New Orleans Pelicans Washington Wizards Zion Williamson Bilal Coulibaly Karlo Matkovic Justin Champagnie Derik Queen Alex Sarr Jordan Poole Bub Carrington Jeremiah Fears Tre Johnson

If Trae Young doesn’t start, then the Wizards may start with Justin Champagnie in his place, and the 27-year-old may come off the bench if he is on a minutes restriction. Meanwhile, for the Pelicans, if Trey Murphy and Herb Jones don’t turn up, then Bryce McGowens and Micah Peavy will likely see increased roles. Overall, in terms of form, Wizards will start as favourites at home.