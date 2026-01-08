Is Victor Wembanyama Dating Khloe Kardashian? Fact-Checking Viral Post About Spurs Star

The NBA is a league with several power couples. Advertised as celebrities, it’s not uncommon to see an NBA star date another high-profile individual. But the recent rumours suggest something bizarre. The Kardashians and Jenners have been in several relationships with NBA players in the past. The current buzz links Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama to Khloe Kardashian.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kardashian shares two children with former Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. Furthermore, she was also in a public relationship with Lamar Odom. So is the latest news true or just somebody trolling? Here are all the details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where did the Victor Wembanyama-Khloe Kardashian dating rumours start?

The post, made by an Instagram account called durant is where the rumours about Wemby and Kardashian exploring a personal relationship surfaced. The post claims, “RUMOR: Khloe Kardashian & Victor Wembanyama have been hanging out and are testing out dating as a couple, despite their nineteen-year age difference.

As of right now, there’s no credible information to prove that this rumour is true. Neither of them even follows the other on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KD | NBA NEWS (@durant) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Victor Wembanyama currently dating right now?

Victor Wembanyama appreciates his privacy. However, as of right now, it doesn’t seem like the Spurs center is in an active relationship. The recently turned 22-year-old is fully focused on reviving the Spurs once again. Although young, Wemby is extremely disciplined, limiting any distractions that might hinder his NBA ascent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Is Khloe Kardashian dating anyone right now?

Khloe Kardashian was in a seven-year marriage with former Lakers star Lamar Odom. Moreover, she has also been in several other relationships over her life. However, motherhood might have changed the way she looks at creating bonds. In a recent admission in December, Kardashian revealed she has been single and happy for four years. Hence, even the 41-year-old isn’t dating anyone at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are the Victor Wembanyama-Khloe Kardashian dating rumors true or just speculation?

The rumors that Victor Wembanyama and Khloe Kardashian are attempting to date seem to be pure speculation. Each of them has priorities in their life that don’t align with wanting a relationship. Wembanyama, at 22, is focused on being the best basketball player he can be. The 7’4” center has already reached superstardom while leading the Spurs to one of the best records in the league.

On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian appears to be at peace with staying single. She admitted to having gained a greater understanding of herself over the past four years. While currently not looking for a relationship, Kardashian does say she’s “one of those hopeless romantics”. Maybe whenever she feels it’s right, Kardashian will pursue a relationship. But it’s clearly not on her agenda at the moment.