Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Today vs Knicks? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (Mar 1)

The San Antonio Spurs are back on the road today, as they head to the infamous Madison Square Garden to take on a familiar foe, the New York Knicks. While Victor Wembanyama and Co. have the edge over New York, given their defeat in the NBA Cup Final earlier this season, it’s safe to say the Silver & Black won’t be taking their chances.

And if they want to handle business at the Garden, they’ll need their franchise cornerstone ready to contribute.

Is Victor Wembanyama playing today against the Knicks?

Yes, Victor Wembanyama is all set to play against the Knicks. This, of course, is great news for the Spurs, as the towering Frenchman has been in staggering form throughout the season. The 22-year-old has been averaging 23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Imago Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

This has played a huge role in the San Antonio Spurs entering this game on an 11-game winning streak (longest in the NBA, as of now). So, the Silver & Black will be hoping that Wembanyama can extend their streak further today. However, that will be easier said than done, as the Spurs do still have a few injuries to worry about.

The Spurs vs the Knicks injury reports (Mar 1)

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of today’s heavyweight clash:

San Antonio Spurs injury report

Harrison Ingram – Out – G League – Two-Way

David Jones Garcia – Out – G League – Two-Way

Emanuel Miller – Out – G League – Two-Way

Mason Plumlee – Out – Return to Competition

Reconditioning

New York Knicks injury report

Pacome Dadiet – Questionable – G League – On Assignment

Trey Jemison III – Questionable – G League – Two-Way

Dillon Jones – Questionable – G League – Two-Way

Miles McBride – Out – Injury/Illness – Pelvic; Core Muscle Surgery

Kevin McCullar Jr. – Questionable – G League – Two-Way

USA Today via Reuters May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) celebrates with guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half of game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted lineups for the Spurs vs the Knicks

Position San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks PG De’Aaron Fox Jalen Brunson SG Stephon Castle Josh Hart SF Devin Vassell Mikal Bridges PF Julian Champagnie OG Anunoby C Victor Wembanyama Karl-Anthony Towns

That’s how both teams could start, and by the looks of it, this should be a close game. While the Spurs are the hottest team in the league right now, riding a long winning streak and recently thumping the Eastern Conference leaders, the Detroit Pistons, if there’s one team that can bring them to a halt, it’s the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson and Co. have everything they need to get the better of San Antonio. From nasty three-point shooting to perimeter defense, you name it. That being said, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top today inside Madison Square Garden in New York. Will it be Victor Wembanyama’s red-hot Spurs or the Knicks? We’ll have to wait and watch.