Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Today vs Knicks? Latest Injury Report on Spurs Star (Mar 1)

The San Antonio Spurs are back on the road today, as they head to the infamous Madison Square Garden to take on a familiar foe, the New York Knicks. While Victor Wembanyama and Co. have the edge over New York, given their defeat in the NBA Cup Final earlier this season, it’s safe to say the Silver & Black won’t be taking their chances.
And if they want to handle business at the Garden, they’ll need their franchise cornerstone ready to contribute.
Is Victor Wembanyama playing today against the Knicks?
Yes, Victor Wembanyama is all set to play against the Knicks. This, of course, is great news for the Spurs, as the towering Frenchman has been in staggering form throughout the season. The 22-year-old has been averaging 23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
This has played a huge role in the San Antonio Spurs entering this game on an 11-game winning streak (longest in the NBA, as of now). So, the Silver & Black will be hoping that Wembanyama can extend their streak further today. However, that will be easier said than done, as the Spurs do still have a few injuries to worry about.
The Spurs vs the Knicks injury reports (Mar 1)
Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of today’s heavyweight clash:
San Antonio Spurs injury report
Harrison Ingram – Out – G League – Two-Way
David Jones Garcia – Out – G League – Two-Way
Emanuel Miller – Out – G League – Two-Way
Mason Plumlee – Out – Return to Competition
Reconditioning
New York Knicks injury report
Pacome Dadiet – Questionable – G League – On Assignment
Trey Jemison III – Questionable – G League – Two-Way
Dillon Jones – Questionable – G League – Two-Way
Miles McBride – Out – Injury/Illness – Pelvic; Core Muscle Surgery
Kevin McCullar Jr. – Questionable – G League – Two-Way
Predicted lineups for the Spurs vs the Knicks
|Position
|San Antonio Spurs
|New York Knicks
|PG
|De’Aaron Fox
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Stephon Castle
|Josh Hart
|SF
|Devin Vassell
|Mikal Bridges
|PF
|Julian Champagnie
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Karl-Anthony Towns
That’s how both teams could start, and by the looks of it, this should be a close game. While the Spurs are the hottest team in the league right now, riding a long winning streak and recently thumping the Eastern Conference leaders, the Detroit Pistons, if there’s one team that can bring them to a halt, it’s the Knicks.
Jalen Brunson and Co. have everything they need to get the better of San Antonio. From nasty three-point shooting to perimeter defense, you name it. That being said, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top today inside Madison Square Garden in New York. Will it be Victor Wembanyama’s red-hot Spurs or the Knicks? We’ll have to wait and watch.