Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Pacers vs Spurs Latest Injury Report (Jan 2)

Injuries can alter a franchise’s future, and the Indiana Pacers know it best. The San Antonio Spurs’ opponents tonight have been hard hit with injuries, including one to their star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton. As a result of this, they are currently sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 6-28 record. Now, the Silver and Black could follow a similar path.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This comes after their superstar center Victor Wembanyama went down during the team’s matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Although the Spurs secured a solid win over the Knicks, it came at a cost, as the 21-year-old hyper-extended his knee. So, will he be suiting up tonight, or has he been sidelined for a significant period?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Pacers?

No, Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for tonight’s road game for the Spurs. Of course, this comes as a result of him hyper-extending his knee during Wednesday night’s matchup. However, the good news is that despite many speculating that he might’ve suffered a major injury, that doesn’t seem to be the case after all.

“Victor Wembanyama’s MRI today came back clean, no ligament damage,” ESPN’s Michael C. Wright reported. “He didn’t make the trip to Indianapolis so he can get more care here in San Antonio. He’ll likely be listed as questionable for Saturday against Portland, per source.”

Imago Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) leaves the game after an injury in the second half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Wright also revealed that the storied franchise did not want Wembanyama to take any more pressure, and so decided to let him stay at their training facility in San Antonio rather than traveling to Indianapolis with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, even though San Antonio will miss their franchise cornerstone, on whom they rely so heavily tonight, it’s better for both the player and the team in the long run. Victor Wembanyama has been phenomenal this season, averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. Nonetheless, apart from him, there’s more for the Silver and Black to worry about entering tonight’s matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Pacers vs the Spurs injury reports for January 2nd

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s tip-off:

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio Spurs injury report

As for the Spurs, apart from Victor Wembanyama, the storied franchise will also be without Devin Vassell as well. The 25-year-old guard, who has been dealing with a left adductor strain for the past few games, will miss at least two more games, including tonight’s away clash against Indiana. His absence has been daunting so far for the Spurs, as he’s been instrumental in their early success.

So far, Vassell has averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, which is pretty solid. On the bright side, he’ll be back soon. Meanwhile, Harrison Ingram could also join Wembanyama and Vassell on the sidelines tonight, as he’s signed a two-way contract with the Spurs. That’s all for the Spurs, but about their opponents?

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers, as we mentioned, have been dealing with a lot of injuries, and that will not change tonight. That’s because last year’s finalists will miss the likes of T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin for this game. While McConnell is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable for the matchup, Toppin has only recently undergone surgery to repair his right foot and is out indefinitely.

USA Today via Reuters May 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) reacts during the second quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nonetheless, the Pacers’ injury struggles don’t end there. That’s because Isaiah Jackson will also be out for Friday’s matchup because of a concussion. Last but not least, Tyrese Haliburton will continue to be on the sidelines for his team because of the Achilles injury he suffered during the NBA Finals last season. So, will these injuries impact the starting lineups for both franchises?

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for the Pacers vs the Spurs

Here’s how the San Antonio Spurs’ starting five could look without Victor Wembanyama:

Position Player PG De’Aaron Fox SG Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes C Luke Kornet

ADVERTISEMENT

And here’s how the Indiana Pacers could start amid their injury crisis:

Position Player PG Andrew Nembhard SG Bennedict Mathurin SF Aaron Nesmith PF Pascal Siakam C Jay Huff

It’s safe to say that the Spurs would’ve been clear favorites if Victor Wembanyama had not suffered an injury. However, does his injury really change things a lot? Probably not. San Antonio’s roster has already shown they can get the job done without their superstar center. So, keeping that in mind, plus the Silver and Black’s form, they should still be able to get a win tonight against the Pacers.