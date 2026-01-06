Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Grizzlies vs Spurs Latest Injury Report (Jan 6)

The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for round three with the Memphis Grizzlies this season. So far, the Silver and Black possess the lead in the season series, as they’ve won each of the previous two matchups. They will be hoping to extend that lead to three tonight. However, they might have to do it without their French superstar Victor Wembanyama.

The 21-year-old recently suffered a knee hyperextension against the New York Knicks, after which he has missed two games. It’s now a secret that the Spurs rely on their towering center massively, and without him, they look lackluster at times, just like they did against the Portland Trail Blazers the other day. So, will Victor Wembanyama make a comeback to the court tonight?

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Grizzlies?

Probably, as the seven-foot-four center is currently questionable for tonight’s clash. This, of course, comes as a result of him still dealing with the knee injury he suffered against the Knicks. However, there have been some positive updates regarding his status, which were provided by NBA reporter Jared Weiss.

“Victor Wembanyama is now going to travel with the Spurs to Memphis after playing five on five today, the Spurs say. He will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies,” he wrote on X. Although Weiss stated that he will be questionable, this update is a huge boost for the Silver and Black.

Wembanyama has been playing at a high level this season. So far, he’s averaged 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. So not having him will daunt the Spurs tonight. Nonetheless, he’s not the only star the franchise has to worry about not being on the court today, as there are more.

The Grizzlies vs the Spurs injury reports for January 6th

Here’s the latest update on all the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s massive clash:

San Antonio Spurs injury report

Devin Vassell is the only other player on San Antonio’s injury report ahead of tonight’s game apart from Victor Wembanyama. The 25-year-old guard will not be playing tonight because of an adductor injury that has kept him out of several games previously as well. This is a huge bummer for the Spurs, as Vassell has been a key player for his franchise.

Before sustaining this injury, the Spurs guard was averaging 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, which should be enough to give you an idea of just how important he has been to his team this season. Nonetheless, the good news is that if he and Wembanyama recover soon, which should likely be the case, the Spurs will be fully healthy in the coming weeks.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

As for the Grizzlies, they are not doing too well in terms of injuries. That’s because they enter tonight’s game with several of their key players on the sidelines. This could include the likes of Ja Morant and Vince Williams Jr., both of whom are questionable for this game. While Morant is dealing with a calf injury, Williams Jr. is suffering from a knee injury.

These two absences could be massive for the Grizzlies. However, there’s more. John Konchar is also set to miss tonight’s clash because of a thumb injury. Meanwhile, rookie forward Cedric Coward has also been ruled out with a left ankle sprain. This will be another huge bummer for Memphis, which is in dire need of wins.

Moreover, the second-year center Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke will also miss tonight’s game. While Edey is suffering from an ankle injury, his teammate Clarke will not suit up tonight because of a calf injury. Speaking of calf injuries, Ty Jerome, whom the Grizzlies only acquired over the summer, will also not be playing tonight because of a calf injury.

Lastly, point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will also miss tonight’s matchup as he continues to recover from foot surgery.

So, as you can see, Memphis will be without a lot of its stars for tonight’s matchup. Now the question is, will these absences force the franchise to make changes to their starting lineup, or will it stay the same?

Predicted lineups for the Grizzlies vs the Spurs

Here’s how the San Antonio Spurs could start without Victor Wembanyama:

Position Player PG De’Aaron Fox SG Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes C Luka Kornet

And here’s how the Memphis Grizzlies could star amid their injury issues:

Position Player PG Ja Morant (probable) SG Cam Spencer SF Jaylen Wells PF Jaren Jackson Jr. C Jock Landale

This is how both teams could start, and by the looks of it, this should be an interesting clash. Although a lot will depend on the availability of Victor Wembanyama for the Silver and Black, they should be able to take care of business against this injury-riddled Memphis side tonight.