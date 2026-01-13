Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Thunder vs Spurs Latest Injury Report (Jan 13)

The San Antonio Spurs are all set to add another chapter to their rivalry with the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Both teams enter this matchup in polar opposite form. While the Thunder have won three straight games ahead of tonight’s game, the Spurs enter this game following a heartbreaking defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Even though Minnesota controlled the result, Victor Wembanyama remained one of the few positives for the San Antonio Spurs. The 21-year-old center delivered another statement night with 29 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, continuing to anchor everything the Spurs do well. With San Antonio needing a response, his presence is vital, but lingering injury concerns now place his availability under the spotlight.

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Thunder?

Yes, the French sensation will be available tonight. Although Victor Wembanyama has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, he’s all set to take the floor tonight. This, of course, is a huge boost for the Spurs, who are 3-0 against the Thunder. More so because Wembanyama has been performing at a high level so far.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) could San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

He is currently averaging 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. This should give you an idea of how important he is to the Silver and Black. Nonetheless, while the former No. 1 pick is ready for action, the same cannot be said for one of his teammates, who won’t be participating in tonight’s clash against the Thunder.

The Thunder vs the Spurs injury reports for January 13th

Here’s the update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s clash:

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The Spurs only have one injury to worry about, and it’s none other than Devin Vassell. The young guard has been dealing with an injury and is currently under rehab, because of which he will miss tonight’s matchup. However, the good news is that apart from him, the Spurs are completely healthy and will look to get the better of the Thunder tonight.

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

As for their opponents, the same cannot be said for the Thunder, who are dealing with several blows at once. They will enter tonight’s game without Isaiah Hartenstein, who is out with a calf injury. Meanwhile, they’ll also miss Nikola Topic. The young guard, who was supposed to be a huge piece in their rotation, has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Imago Nov 11, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reach for a loose ball during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As a result of this, he won’t be returning to the court anytime soon. Lastly, OKC will also miss Thomas Sorber, who has been dealing with a torn ACL. The Thunder star will join the other two on the sidelines. Nonetheless, the question here is whether these injuries will force the teams to change their lineups or not. Let’s find out.

Predicted lineups for the Thunder vs the Spurs

Here’s how the San Antonio Spurs could start with Victor Wembanyama:

Position Player PG De’Aaron Fox SG Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama

And here’s how the Oklahoma City Thunder could start:

Position Player PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Lugnuentz Dort SF Jalen Williams PF Chet Holmgren C Jaylin Williams

So this is how both teams could start tonight. By the looks of it, this should be a close game. After all, both teams boast star-studded lineups and are fairly healthy ahead of the tip-off. Although the Spurs have dominated this fixture this season, proving to be the Thunder’s kryptonite, that could change tonight with the defending champions hungry to get one win against the Silver and Black. Will that happen? Only time will tell.