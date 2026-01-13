brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Thunder vs Spurs Latest Injury Report (Jan 13)

ByRishi Rajpoot

Jan 13, 2026 | 5:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Thunder vs Spurs Latest Injury Report (Jan 13)

ByRishi Rajpoot

Jan 13, 2026 | 5:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The San Antonio Spurs are all set to add another chapter to their rivalry with the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Both teams enter this matchup in polar opposite form. While the Thunder have won three straight games ahead of tonight’s game, the Spurs enter this game following a heartbreaking defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Even though Minnesota controlled the result, Victor Wembanyama remained one of the few positives for the San Antonio Spurs. The 21-year-old center delivered another statement night with 29 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, continuing to anchor everything the Spurs do well. With San Antonio needing a response, his presence is vital, but lingering injury concerns now place his availability under the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Thunder?

Yes, the French sensation will be available tonight. Although Victor Wembanyama has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, he’s all set to take the floor tonight. This, of course, is a huge boost for the Spurs, who are 3-0 against the Thunder. More so because Wembanyama has been performing at a high level so far.

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

He is currently averaging 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. This should give you an idea of how important he is to the Silver and Black. Nonetheless, while the former No. 1 pick is ready for action, the same cannot be said for one of his teammates, who won’t be participating in tonight’s clash against the Thunder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thunder vs the Spurs injury reports for January 13th

Here’s the update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s clash:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The Spurs only have one injury to worry about, and it’s none other than Devin Vassell. The young guard has been dealing with an injury and is currently under rehab, because of which he will miss tonight’s matchup. However, the good news is that apart from him, the Spurs are completely healthy and will look to get the better of the Thunder tonight.

Top Stories

Fans Convinced Deandre Ayton’s Lakers Career Is Over After LeBron James’ Reaction

Valkyries Announce Key Front Office Move Amid WNBA Free Agency Uncertainty

Fever Guard Unveils New Venture With Chicago Veteran Tied to Paige Bueckers

WNBA Stars Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin Offer Support to George Kittle After Injury News

Pacers Appearance Pulls Sophie Cunningham Back Into Fever Spotlight Amid Free Agency Pause

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

As for their opponents, the same cannot be said for the Thunder, who are dealing with several blows at once. They will enter tonight’s game without Isaiah Hartenstein, who is out with a calf injury. Meanwhile, they’ll also miss Nikola Topic. The young guard, who was supposed to be a huge piece in their rotation, has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

article-image

Imago

As a result of this, he won’t be returning to the court anytime soon. Lastly, OKC will also miss Thomas Sorber, who has been dealing with a torn ACL. The Thunder star will join the other two on the sidelines. Nonetheless, the question here is whether these injuries will force the teams to change their lineups or not. Let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for the Thunder vs the Spurs

Here’s how the San Antonio Spurs could start with Victor Wembanyama:

PositionPlayer
PGDe’Aaron Fox
SGStephon Castle
SFJulian Champagnie
PFHarrison Barnes
CVictor Wembanyama

ADVERTISEMENT

And here’s how the Oklahoma City Thunder could start:

PositionPlayer
PGShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGLugnuentz Dort
SFJalen Williams
PFChet Holmgren
CJaylin Williams

So this is how both teams could start tonight. By the looks of it, this should be a close game. After all, both teams boast star-studded lineups and are fairly healthy ahead of the tip-off. Although the Spurs have dominated this fixture this season, proving to be the Thunder’s kryptonite, that could change tonight with the defending champions hungry to get one win against the Silver and Black. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved