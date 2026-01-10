Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs Celtics Latest Injury Report (Jan 10)

Ever since their back-to-back wins over the OKC Thunder, the San Antonio Spurs have won only three out of their last seven games. However, they are now looking to build another long winning streak as they travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Saturday, January 10, at the TD Garden. In a battle between the two second-placed teams in either conference, Victor Wembanyama could turn the tide in the Spurs’ favor, but a lot depends on his availability.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight Against the Celtics?

Victor Wembanyama is available for the San Antonio Spurs in their away game against the Celtics. The French Phenom came off the bench against the Lakers in their last game, where they won 91-107. He recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds from 26 minutes of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Wemby was listed as questionable ahead of the Lakers game due to a bone bruise in his left knee. As per Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson, Wemby may continue to play off the bench mainly to feature in the defining late minutes of the game.

USA Today via Reuters Credit: USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Overall, Victor Wembanyama has been in scintillating form, and he is even more of a menace in away games, putting up 24.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game from nine games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics Injury Report

With Wembanyama’s participation confirmed, the San Antonio Spurs have a couple of more injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s contest. Whereas the Boston Celtics have the usual suspects out of contention for this game. Let us take a detailed look at the injury reports of both teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Victor Wembanyama has had his struggles with injuries, and therefore, the Spurs management are moving with a lot of caution. Hence, he is playing off the bench with strict minutes restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of proper absentees, starting guard Devin Vassell is out of contention for the Spurs with a left adductor strain, whereas Julian Champagnie is questionable for this game due to mid-back soreness.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics will continue to miss their All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles tendon last season. The team management are hopeful that he will be back this season, probably around the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than him, Josh Minott is questionable for this game due to an ankle injury. He didn’t play against the Toronto Raptors in their last game.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the NBA injury updates, here’s how both teams could lineup for this high-voltage East-West showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio Spurs Boston Celtics Julian Champagnie* Jaylen Brown Harrison Barnes Derrick White Luke Kornet Payton Pritchard De’Aaron Fox Neemias Queta Stephon Castle Sam Hauser

Victor Wembanyama will have an impact off the bench, whereas Luke Kornet will start in his place against his former team. There are doubts over Julian Champagnie’s participation, Keldon Johnson could play if he doesn’t suit up. For the Celtics, it is expected to be more of the same that they did against the Raptors, with Jaylen Brown doing the heavy lifting. Sam Hauser, who recorded 19 points in the last game, is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup.