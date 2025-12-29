Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs Cavaliers Latest Injury Report (Dec 29)

After a strong stretch of recent performances, expectations around the San Antonio Spurs were at an all-time high, only for them to suffer a disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz. Victor Wembanyama and Co. suffered a humbling 127-114 loss, thanks to a lackluster performance from the entire team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now they’ll be hoping that this one loss doesn’t bundle up into a rough patch, as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. However, for that, they’ll need their superstar center, who has been dealing with some injury issues this season. So, will Victor Wembanayama play suit up tonight for the Silver and Black?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Cavaliers?

Yes, Victor Wembanyama will be available to play tonight, as he’s not on San Antonio’s injury report. This is massive news for the historic franchise who rely heavily on the French big man. Despite the loss, the 21-year-old was one of the bright spots for the Spurs against Utah. He put up 32 points, including a thumping dunk, 7 rebounds, and 5 blocks on Saturday.

Imago Oct 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) moves the ball down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Not just that, even though Wembanyama has missed several games this season, whenever he’s been on the court, he’s been terrific. So far, he has averaged 23.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. That’s an impressive stat line to say the least. So, with him all set to play tonight’s game, the Silver and Black can rest easy. More so, because they might enter this game with a fully healthy roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spurs vs the Cavaliers injury reports for December 29th

Here are all the latest updates on both the rosters ahead of tonight’s massive clash:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

San Antonio Spurs injury report

There’s a high chance that a full roster will be available at head coach Mitch Johnson’s disposal. That’s because only De’Aaron Fox is on the injury report for the franchise. The star point guard is questionable with an adductor injury for Monday’s matchup. Fox has been an instrumental part of the Spurs’ success this season that sees them second in the Western Conference with an impressive 23-8 record.

So, not having him might haunt the franchise. More so, because Fox has been averaging 21.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. Nonetheless, with him being on a day-to-day basis, there’s a good chance that we might see him on the floor tonight. While that clears all the doubts from San Antonio’s perspective, what about the Cavs?

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

As for the Cavaliers, they aren’t doing pretty bad themselves in terms of injuries. The Wine and Gold only have a couple of stars on their report– Larry Nance Jr. and Max Strus. While Nance Jr. is dealing with a calf injury and remains week-to-week, Strus is struggling with a foot injury and won’t play tonight.

Imago Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Both these players are quite important for the Cavaliers, but their absences won’t be something that the franchise can handle. So, this shouldn’t hamper their chances of getting a dub tonight on the road against the Spurs. However, will it force Kenny Atkinson to make changes to his lineup?

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for the Spurs vs the Cavaliers

Here’s how the San Antonio Spurs with Victor Wembanyama:

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Player PG De’Aaron Fox (probable) SG Stephon Castle SF Devon Vassell PF Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama

And here’s how the Cleveland Cavaliers can start with their key players all healthy:

Position Player PG Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell SF Sam Merrill PF Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen

ADVERTISEMENT

With home-court advantage, the return of Victor Wembanyama, and De’Aaron Fox likely available, the Spurs are slight favorites tonight. However, Cleveland’s backcourt strength and efficient scoring mean this game could easily go down to the wire.