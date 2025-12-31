Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs. Knicks Latest Injury Report (Dec 31)

The San Antonio Spurs will be going up against a familiar foe tonight as they take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday in a replay of this season’s NBA Cup Final. Victor Wembanyama and Co. are looking for vengeance tonight, but to do that, they will need to be at their best.

The Knicks enter this matchup riding a three-game winning streak, while the Spurs are coming off back-to-back defeats. So, while the game presents a chance at redemption, the more immediate concern for the Spurs is snapping their losing streak. However, with Wembanyama struggling with injuries this season, will he suit up tonight?

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Knicks?

Yes, Victor Wembanyama is all set to play tonight, as the big man is not on the team’s injury report. This is great news for the Silver and Black. In fact, he was yet again one of the bright spots for his team in their recent defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 21-year-old finished the game with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Imago Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after making a three point field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Although it wasn’t enough to lead the Spurs to a win, the French sensation has been terrific. So far, he’s averaging 24.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game. So, obviously, having him available for tonight will be a huge boost for San Antonio. However, they’re still far away from having a fully healthy roster.

The Spurs vs. Knicks injury reports for December 31st

Here’s the latest update on both rosters:

San Antonio Spurs injury report

While Victor Wembanyama is all set to take the floor tonight, the same cannot be said for a couple of other Spurs stars. Stephon Castle is day-to-day because of a left thumb sprain and is questionable for the game. The former Rookie of the Year’s absence could be a huge miss for the Spurs, as Castle has been instrumental for the franchise thus far.

He’s been averaging 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game and has been one of the better players for the franchise. However, while his status hangs in the balance, Devin Vassell has been completely ruled out for this game.

The Spurs guard has suffered a right adductor injury that will keep him on the sidelines tonight. Just like Castle, the 25-year-old has also been a key part of this roster, and his absence will be big, to say the least. Meanwhile, the Knicks have their own set of injury problems.

New York Knicks injury report

For New York, players like Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson will miss tonight’s game because of ankle injuries. Of course, this is a huge loss for the Knicks, as both of them are key parts of their rotation. However, the Knicks’ injury struggles don’t end there.

Imago Feb 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a turnover in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Young guard Tyler Kolek and center Ariel Hukporti are also questionable for tonight’s massive clash. While Kolek is dealing with right ankle soreness, Hukporti is dealing with a lip laceration and is probable for this game. Lastly, Landry Shamet will also miss tonight’s game because of a shoulder injury. So, will these injuries prompt the Knicks to change their lineup?

Predicted lineups for Spurs vs. Knicks

Here’s how the San Antonio Spurs could start with Victor Wembanyama:

Position Player PG De’Aaron Fox SG Dylan Harper SF Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama

And here’s how the New York Knicks could start amid their injury troubles:

Position Player PG Jalen Brunson SG Miles McBride SF Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns

With both sides dealing with injury, this should be an interesting game that tests roster depth and management. Even though the Spurs haven’t their last two games, they shouldn’t be taken lightly.

That’s why if we were to pick one team for tonight, it would be the San Antonio Spurs, as they look to settle the score for the defeat in the NBA Cup Finals. Will they be able to do it? Only time will tell.