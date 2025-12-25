Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs Thunder Latest Injury Report for NBA Christmas Games (Dec 25)

The San Antonio Spurs are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center on Christmas Day in one of the most anticipated matchups of the holiday slate. With both teams near the top of the Western Conference standings, much of the attention ahead of tipoff revolves around the health and availability of Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs enter this game riding a seven-game winning streak and holding a 22-7 record, while the Thunder sit atop the conference at 26-4 despite dropping two of their last three games. Given the stakes and recent history between these teams, Wembanyama’s status is a key storyline.

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight? The latest injury report on the Spurs

Yes, Victor Wembanyama is available to play on Christmas Day.

The Spurs have officially cleared Wemby, and he is not listed on the team’s injury report for the matchup against Oklahoma City. The French superstar recently returned from a left calf strain that sidelined him for 12 games earlier in the season.

While he is cleared, San Antonio continues to manage his workload carefully. Since returning, Wemby has been playing on a minutes restriction and has come off the bench in recent games as part of a cautious re-entry plan. That approach is designed to avoid aggravating the injury and keep him healthy for the long stretch ahead.

In his most recent outing against the Thunder on December 23, Wemby logged 23 minutes and finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Despite the modest box score, his presence helped San Antonio dominate the paint, underscoring his impact even in limited minutes.

San Antonio Spurs injury report

San Antonio’s rotation is otherwise in excellent shape heading into Christmas Day. The only players listed as unavailable are two-way players currently assigned to the G League, which does not affect the main NBA rotation.

Harrison Ingram: Out (G League assignment)

David Jones Garcia: Out (G League assignment)

Stanley Umude: Out (G League assignment)

With a healthy core that includes De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, and Harrison Barnes, the Spurs have a significant availability edge in this matchup.

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

The Thunder, on the other hand, are dealing with multiple absences that impact their depth and frontcourt flexibility.

Jaylin Williams: Out (right heel bursitis)

Ousmane Dieng: Out (right calf strain)

Ajay Mitchell: Out (concussion protocol)

Nikola Topic: Out (surgical recovery)

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgery)

These injuries have shortened Oklahoma City’s rotation and increased the workload on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren.

Spurs vs Thunder: What to expect from Wembanyama

Even with managed minutes, Wemby remains a central factor in this game. His length and rim protection have been major issues for Oklahoma City in recent meetings, and his ability to alter shots without fouling has disrupted the Thunder’s drive-heavy offense.

That minutes management also ties directly into discipline. On national television, Charles Barkley recently highlighted how unnecessary early fouls can neutralize elite big men before they ever establish control, stressing that stars hurt their teams most when they take themselves off the floor.

“Just don’t get two fouls in the first three minutes of the game,” Barkley said. “You’re too good a player to be doing stupid stuff.”

Shaquille O’Neal echoed that sentiment, noting that availability and consistency often matter just as much as talent for franchise cornerstones. For San Antonio, avoiding early foul trouble is just as important as managing Wembanyama’s minutes, especially against a Thunder team that attacks the paint relentlessly.

“There’s nothing going to make us change on that. If this game goes into triple overtime, he will not be in the game.” Said Mitch Johnson. “There’s no circumstances that will allow us to get outside of ourselves in that regard.”

USA Today via Reuters Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

If his minutes push closer to the mid-20s, San Antonio’s interior advantage becomes even more pronounced. If the Spurs stick to a conservative plan, their depth and perimeter scoring will need to carry the load while Wemby anchors key stretches.

Spurs vs Thunder predicted starting lineups

Based on recent rotations and injury reports, here is how both teams are expected to line up on Christmas Day.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Luguentz Dort

Jalen Williams

Chet Holmgren

Isaiah Hartenstein

San Antonio Spurs

De’Aaron Fox

Stephon Castle

Devin Vassell

Harrison Barnes

Luke Kornet

Victor Wembanyama is expected to be one of the first players off the bench as part of his continued minutes management.

With Wemby cleared and the Spurs nearly at full strength, San Antonio enters Christmas Day with momentum, depth, and a healthy edge against a Thunder team battling multiple injuries.