Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report, Where to Watch NBA Cup & More (Nov. 26)

Wednesday marks the biggest swing night in the NBA Cup group play, with several teams playing for a chance. In the West Group C, the Portland Trail Blazers face a straightforward scenario. Win so you can keep your tournament hopes alive. Standing in their way are the San Antonio Spurs, who have a 1-1 record in group play.

At the center of the Spurs’ ambitions is their star, Victor Wembanyama, whose presence on the court could tip the balance.

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight?

Unfortunately Victor Wembanyama will not be playing tonight. The San Antonio Spurs confirmed that he remains sidelined for their November 26, 2025 game against the Trail Blazers, It is due to a left‑calf strain.

The injury dates back to November 14, 2025, in the game against the Golden State Warriors. Despite logging 31 and 26 points respectively against GSW, Spurs lost both back to back games. Much of that was dictated by his injury.

The Spurs then announced on November 17 that an MRI had confirmed a left calf strain, This had essentially put Wemby out “for a few weeks.”

Wembanyama has since missed four games. And he will not be joining the team on their ongoing road trip (Nov 23030). In explaining the decision, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said:

“Obviously, we’ve seen around this league recently that the calf‑tightness thing is not something you want to take lightly. Don’t want to push it there.”

Before he was sidelined, Wembanyama was already having a dominant start to the 2025‑26 season. Over 12 games, he was averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game. The injury suddenly halted a serious MVP‑caliber campaign, for which he had been preparing throughout the summer.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs Injury Update

Apart from Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs are dealing with a long list of uncertainties.

Jordan McLaughlin is also out due to a hamstring issue and will not be available for Wednesday’s game. Dylan Harper is listed as questionable while he nurses his way back from a calf injury. The team will monitor his condition before finalizing the lineup. Harrison Ingram is day-to-day as he continues to recover from a minor injury following his two-way contract signing. Stephon Castle remains out after sustaining a left hip flexor strain, and he is expected to be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Update

Meanwhile, Portland is not far behind with its own crowded injury list.

Shaedon Sharpe is questionable for the matchup against San Antonio while recovering from a calf strain. Scoot Henderson remains out as he rehabs a hamstring injury and is expected to be re-evaluated in two to four weeks. Jrue Holiday is also sidelined with a calf injury and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. Blake Wesley recently underwent surgery to repair a fracture at the base of his fifth metatarsal in his right foot and is expected to be out for eight to twelve weeks. Matisse Thybulle had surgery on a torn UCL in his left thumb and will miss four to six weeks. Damian Lillard will not return this season, leaving Portland without their long-time lead guard.

Predicted Starting Lineups: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

De’Aaron Fox Caleb Love Julian Champagnie Kris Murray Devin Vassell Toumani Camara Harrison Barnes Deni Avdija Luke Kornet Donovan Clingan

Where to Watch & Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Broadcast: The game will air regionally on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest in the San Antonio market and on the Trail Blazers’ regional broadcast network in Portland, Rip City TV – KUNP.

Streaming: The game will be available for streaming on the NBA App and through NBA League Pass for subscribers.

Game Preview & Prediction

As the San Antonio Spurs roll into Portland’s Moda Center on November 26, 2025, with a 10-4 record and a three-game win streak, all eyes are on whether they can keep the momentum alive without their towering centerpiece, Victor Wembanyama.

The French phenom, sidelined indefinitely by a left calf strain since November 17, has left a void, but one that’s been masterfully filled by the Spurs’ speed-demon point guard, De’Aaron Fox. This matchup promises fireworks: Portland’s relentless glass-crashing against San Antonio’s blistering pace.

The Blazers enter this one hungry, fresh off a gritty 115-103 upset over the Milwaukee Bucks where Jerami Grant erupted for a season-high 35 points. But their real weapon? The boards.

Last season, Portland ranked second in the NBA with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game and a league-best 29.2% offensive rebounding rate- a focus that’s carried over into 2025-26, compensating for an offense that’s still finding its rhythm amid roster tweaks.

In a game that could hinge on extra possessions, this edge gives Portland the tools to dictate tempo and wear down San Antonio’s depleted frontcourt.

With Wembanyama out for at least the next few weeks, Fox has been a revelation in four games, averaging 26.7 points, 7.7 assists, and a scorching 53.6% from the field- numbers that scream All-NBA poise.

Given both teams’ strengths and weaknesses, our predictions goes with the Spurs winning by a narrow margin. But it won’t be easy so expect a close, physical game on the boards.