Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs Kings Injury Report, How to Watch & More (Nov. 16)

There is trouble growing for the Spurs. After a sweeping defeat in a tough two-game set against the Warriors, their three-game winning streak until November 11 suddenly feels distant. Now they face the Sacramento Kings for the first time this season, but all eyes are on their young star, Victor Wembanyama. Naturally, the big question hanging over is simple: Is Wemby playing tonight?

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight?

Amidst mounting uncertainties, it is now final. Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for Sunday’s showdown with the Kings. Underdog NBA reported on X: “Lineup alert: Luke Kornet will start for injured Victor Wembanyama on Sunday.” This also marks the first time he will miss a game this season. Initially he showed up on the injury report as “questionable.”

In his absence, Veteran center Luke Kornet will start. Kornet signed with the Spurs in the 2025 offseason, inking a four‑year, $41 million deal.

Before joining San Antonio, he played for Boston, in the 2024‑25 season, averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game over 73 games. Victor Wembanyama landing on the injury report is a significant blow for the Spurs. Leading to the question – what exactly happened to him?

What happened to Victor Wembanyama? Spurs Star’s injury revealed

San Antonio Spurs’ hopes take a hit as Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Kings due to left calf tightness. This is the first game he will miss this season, ending his streak of 12 games he played with full availability.

In his last game, against the Warriors, in an NBA cup matchup, he scored 26 points with 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson added further insight into the decision to sit Wembanyama: “It’s just something that he felt,” Johnson said. “I don’t think there was a specific play. Obviously, we’ve seen around this league recently, the calf‑tightness thing is not something you want to take lightly. So, we’ve just got to get some more information. Don’t want to push it there.”

Johnson added, “Again, with calf tightness, there are certain things that you don’t want it to be a gateway thing or anything like that. So, you just need to be clear on what’s going on out of precaution here.”

The comments underscore the Spurs’ cautious approach to protecting their franchise cornerstone while maintaining their competitive goals.

Imago Dec 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Calf tightness is nothing but soreness of the muscles at the back of the lower leg. It can happen due to overworking the muscle, but more often from running, jumping, or sudden movements.

The usual recovery timeline for such an injury is 1-2 weeks with proper rest. For Wembanyama, the Spurs will take a cautious approach. Though the return timeline for him stays undeclared for now. How will this play out in the larger roster situation?

Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs Injury Update

Adding to the injury list, apart from Wemby, is Rookie guard Dylan Harper, who is also sidelined for multiple weeks with a strained left calf. The team is closely monitoring Wemby, prioritizing his long-term health over immediate availability.

Sacramento Kings Injury Update

Kings enter the matchup with a similar list, not very long but significant.

Devin Carter is out due to illness. Keegan Murray remains sidelined with a thumb injury following his recent five-year contract extension.

Predicted lineups for Spurs vs. Kings

Here are the projected starting groups for tonight’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings.

De’Aaron Fox Russell Westbrook Stephon Castle Zach LaVine Devin Vassell DeMar DeRozan Harrison Barnes Precious Achiuwa Luke Kornet Domantas Sabonis

How to watch Spurs vs. Kings

Here’s how fans can catch all the action tonight.

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Where to Watch: Regional broadcasts will be available in both Spurs and Kings markets, while national streaming is accessible via NBA League Pass. Local TV availability may vary depending on the region.

Match preview & prediction

While The San Antonio Spurs enter this matchup with uncertainty without Wembanyama. But the real struggle seems to be upon the Kings who are on a 5 back to back losing streak. Unless the Spurs’ Luke Kornet holds up the tower for good, and delivers an efficient and balanced performance, the Kings are favored to take the win. But it is highly unlikely.