Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs Kings Latest Injury Report (March 17)

After a brief injury scare last week, Victor Wembanyama has been dominant, but every back-to-back game brings a new wave of concern for the Spurs star.

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The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. This will be the second of two road games, as they defeated the LA Clippers in their last game 119-115, their fourth win in five matchups. Victor Wembanyama recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds, his third consecutive double-double performance.

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The two-time NBA All-Star missed the team’s loss against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday due to an ankle injury. He has since starred in the team’s last two games, averaging 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. With 14 games left for the regular season to come to an end, San Antonio will want to maintain its spot in the Western Conference standings while finishing the season strong.

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Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight Against the Kings?

Victor Wembanyama is expected to suit up against the Kings. San Antonio did not list the two-time NBA All-Star on the team’s official injury report, so good news for the Spurs Nation.

Imago Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after making a three-point field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The team has taken a careful approach with his health after doctors diagnosed him with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, which caused him to miss most of last season. As Head Coach Mitch Johnson said when he was ruled out against Denver, “it was the right decision in terms of, there was nothing that we wanted to risk.”

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Furthermore, the French star has been outstanding for the Spurs in his third season. He is averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game in 52 games played. Additionally, he is shooting at 50.6% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, showing his value to the team that drafted him with the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

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Spurs vs Kings Injury Report for March 17

Spurs Injury Report

Luke Kornet – Out – Right knee soreness

Dylan Harper – Out – Right calf contusion

Emanuel Miller – Out – G League – Two-way

Harrison Ingram – Out – G League – Two-way

David Jones Garcia – Out – G League – Two-way

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Kings Injury Report

Devin Carter – Out – Injury/Illness – Right Calf – Contusion

Drew Eubanks – Out – Injury/Illness – Left Thumb – UCL Tear

De’Andre Hunter – Out – Injury/Illness – Left Eye – Retinal Repair

Zach LaVine – Out – Injury/Illness – Right 5th Finger – Tendon Repair

Malik Monk – Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Ankle – Sprain

Keegan Murray – Out – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle – Sprain

Domantas Sabonis – Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee – Meniscus Repair

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Predicted Starting Lineups for Spurs vs Kings

Keeping in mind the injury update of both teams, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Spurs Kings De’Aaron Fox (PG) Russell Westbrook (PG) Stephon Castle (SG) Nique Clifford (SG) Devin Vassell (SF) DeMar DeRozan (SF) Julian Champagnie (PF) Precious Achiuwa (PF) Victor Wembanyama (C) Maxime Raynaud (C)

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The Spurs-Kings matchup is slated for Tuesday, March 17, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the game on FanDuel Sports Network SW and NBCS-CA. The game can also be streamed via Fubo and listened to on the radio via Sports 1140 KHTK and 1200 WOAI.