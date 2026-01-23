Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs Jazz Latest Injury Report (Jan 22)

Just a couple of days after decimating the Utah Jazz at home, the San Antonio Spurs will hit the road to Salt Lake City to lock horns against the Jazz on Thursday, January 22. However, in between, the Spurs suffered a 111-106 defeat to the Houston Rockets, and they are 3-3 in their last six games. Even in this inconsistent stretch, they have relied on their star player, Victor Wembanyama, to deliver match-winning performances.

The Spurs have shown a lot of promise courtesy of their exceptional ball movement, energetic backcourt, and the leadership and impact of Wemby. All of these things, coupled with Mitch Johnson’s strategies, have elevated them to a contender-level team for this season. They have lost their way in the recent stretch of games. On the other hand, the Utah Jazz are on the other end of the spectrum, sitting 13th in the West with a poor 15-29 record. However, they are heading to this game with a 122-127 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. They will look to improve on their previous game against the Spurs.

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight Against the Utah Jazz?

Victor Wembanyama has had his fair share of injuries this season, but fortunately for the Spurs fanbase, the Frenchman is currently healthy and fit enough to start games.

He started against the Rockets in the previous game, scoring 14 points and 10 rebounds, but he dropped a whopping 33 points and 10 rebounds against the Utah Jazz a couple of days ago.

He drained seven out of the 12 attempted three-pointers against Utah in an absolute massacre.

The 22-year-old has recorded four double-doubles in nine games in January already, highlighting his current form and dominance. Interestingly, this is the third meeting between the Spurs and Jazz this season, with each team winning once. However, Wemby is averaging 32.5 points in 27.0 minutes in those two games against the Jazz this season, which gives an idea of how much he enjoys them.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Injury Reports for Jan 22

Although there’s no question around Wembanyama’s availability, there are plenty of players missing for this Western Conference showdown in Salt Lake City. The Spurs are also without a couple of crucial starters, while the Jazz have multiple players on the uncertainty list. Let us take a detailed look at the injury reports of both teams.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The biggest concern for the Spurs in this away game is Luke Kornet’s injury. The 30-year-old, who took the court against the Rockets in the previous game, is out with left adductor tightness. Similarly, star guard Devin Vassell also continues to remain on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, young forward Jeremy Sochan is on the probable list due to an illness.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz are in much worse condition than their counterparts, as they could miss two of their biggest stars in this home game. First of all, Keyonte George is questionable for Thursday’s game with a left forearm strain, whereas Lauri Markkanen is out of this contest due to competition reconditioning.

Brice Sensabaugh is also questionable due to an illness, but Georges Niang is unavailable with a foot injury. Lastly, Walker Kessler is out for the season with a season-ending shoulder injury.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups

As per the NBA’s latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for Thursday’s contest in Salt Lake City.

San Antonio Spurs Utah Jazz Julian Champagnie Ace Bailey Harrison Barnes Cody Williams Victor Wembanyama Yusuf Nurkic De’Aaron Fox Keyonte George* Stephon Castle Svi Mykhailiuk

The Spurs are expected to keep a similar starting lineup despite their recent defeat against the Rockets. The onus will be on De’Aaron Fox and Wemby to step up like always. In Kornet’s absence, they will rely on Wembanyama and Kelly Olynyk in the center position. Meanwhile, Keyonte George will be crucial for the Jazz, and if he doesn’t start, Isaiah Collier and Walter Clayton would likely handle point guard duties. Overall, the Spurs will start as overwhelming favorites.