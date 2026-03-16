Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs Clippers Latest Injury Report (March 16)

The San Antonio Spurs recovered to win against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Crucial to that win was Victor Wembanyama, who returned from an ankle injury to lead San Antonio to a 115-102 win. The two-time NBA All-Star had missed the team’s loss against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday due to an ankle injury, and the Spurs will now need the French “Alien” as they seek to finish the regular season strong.

The Spurs (49-18) will take the road to face the LA Clippers. With 14 games left for the season, San Antonio will want to maintain its second spot in the Western Conference. They’ve already met the Clippers (34-33) this season, edging out with a well-fought 116-112 home win on March 6, with Wemby finishing the game with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds.

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Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight Against the Clippers?

Victor Wembanyama is expected to take the court against the Clippers. The two-time NBA All-Star is not listed on the team’s official injury report, good news for the Spurs Nation.

The team has taken a careful approach with his health after he missed most of last season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. As Head Coach Mitch Johnson said when he was ruled out against Denver, “it was the right decision in terms of, there was nothing that we wanted to risk.”

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The French star has been outstanding for the Spurs in his third season. He is averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game in 52 games played. Additionally, he is shooting at 50.7% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, showing his value to the team that drafted him with the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

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Imago Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) after the game against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Spurs-Clippers matchup is slated for Monday, March 16, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the game on national TV on Peacock and locally on FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (FDSSC) and KENS. The game can also be streamed via Fubo.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Injury Report for March 16

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Spurs Injury Report

Luke Kornet – Out – Right knee soreness

Dylan Harper – Out – Right calf contusion

Emanuel Miller – Out – G League – Two-way

Harrison Ingram – Out – G League – Two-way

David Jones Garcia – Out – G League – Two-way

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Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – Out – Left hip fracture

Kawhi Leonard – Doubtful – Left ankle sprain

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Out – Right Lisfranc ligament tear

Predicted Starting Lineups for San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

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Spurs Predicted Starting Lineup Against Clippers

De’Aaron Fox (PG), Stephon Castle (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Julian Champagnie (PF), Victor Wembanyama (C)

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Clippers Predicted Starting Lineup Against Spurs

Darius Garland (PG), Kris Dunn (SG), Bennedict Mathurin (SF), John Collins (PF), Brook Lopez (C)

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With the Clippers hoping to bounce back after losing 118-109 at home to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Friday’s matchup will be an evenly contested game.