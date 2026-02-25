Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs Raptors Latest Injury Report (Feb 25)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are on the road again tonight as they travel up north to face the Toronto Raptors. The visitors battled hard to register a 114-103 win over the high-flying Detroit Pistons on Monday. Spurs (41-16) remain the second seed in the West, behind the OKC Thunder (45-14), heading into today’s matchup. Meanwhile, the Raptors sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-24 record. Here’s the latest on Victor Wembanyama’s injury status and predicted starting line-ups for both teams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight Against the Raptors?

The latest NBA injury report from the Spurs coaching team indicates that Wembanyama will play tonight in Toronto. The 2x All-Star was subjected to extreme physicality in the Pistons’ win earlier this week. But he remains unfazed and is fit to play tonight after his sensational display on Monday, grabbing a massive 17 total rebounds and six blocks, while also scoring 21 points and four assists.

The Frenchman is slowly but steadily increasing his odds of a first-ever MVP title. He remains in the running narrowly behind favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham. The towering center is averaging 24.2 PPG and 11.3 RPG in his third season in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spurs will aim to push hard for another win to make it 10 wins in a row and put pressure on the Thunder, who remain the #1 seed in the West. The latter will take on the Pistons tonight and might not be able to call on the services of reigning MVP Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been out since Feb. 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report for (Feb 25)

Spurs remain the hottest team in the league right now, and credit is due to HC Mitch Johnson, who’s done a commendable job since taking over from the legendary Gregg Popovich. The visitors will have a mostly healthy bench with small forward Harrison Ingram, guard David Jones Garcia, and forward Emmanuel Miller missing out due to their G-League obligations. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Mason Plumlee, who was signed earlier this month on a 10-day is ruled out as he continues working with the coaching staff on his fitness.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the home team, coach Darko Rajaković will be sweating on the fitness of 24-year-old Scottie Barnes. Although official team injury reports are not out yet, the All-Star played just 32 minutes in the loss to the Thunder last night. He is expected to miss out with a right quad contusion. This comes after the hooper also missed the first two games following the All-Star break earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – Out (G-League two-way)

David Jones Garcia – Out (G-League two-way)

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel Miller – Out (G-League two-way)

Mason Plumlee – Out (Return to competition reconditioning)

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Scottie Barnes – Questionable

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted Starting Lineups for Spurs vs Raptors

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially line up at tip-off tonight at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

San Antonio Spurs Toronto Raptors Stephon Castle Immanuel Quickley De’Aaron Fox RJ Barrett Julian Champagnie Scottie Barnes Devin Vassell Brandon Ingram Victor Wembanyama Collin Murray-Boyles

The visitors will be the favorites heading into tonight’s matchup at the Scotiabank Arena. Apart from Wemby, the young Stephon Castle and his experienced partner-in-crime De’Aaron Fox will share the workload on offense. Devin Vassell (averaging 14.2 PPG) and Julian Champagnie (averaging 11.1 PPG) should complete the starting lineup. Expect some minutes to be given out to veteran Harrison Barnes and 2025 second overall draft pick Dylan Harper as well.

In the absence of Barnes, Raptors HC Rajaković will rely on guard Immanuel Quickley to step up as he has done so well in recent weeks. Ja’Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead, who both played 20+ minutes in the loss to OKC yesterday to get additional time today as well. But this will be a game that the Raptors need everyone to step up if they want to upset the high-flying Spurs.