Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Jazz vs Spurs Latest Injury Report (Dec 27)

The Spurs’ eight-game win streak hangs in the balance tonight, and it all comes down to the status of their French phenom, Victor Wembanyama. They will now host the Utah Jazz on Saturday, December 27, to maintain their winning run.

The Spurs have now scaled up to the second spot in the Western Conference, only behind their rivals OKC Thunder, with a great 23-7 record. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have been extremely inconsistent this season with an underwhelming 11-19 record. However, they came up with a great 131-129 win over the Detroit Pistons in their previous game.

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight against the Jazz?

Victor Wembanyama, who is on a hot streak, is available for Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz. The French Phenom has been in great touch, and that has reflected in the Spurs’ recent results. His impact, even off the bench with minutes restriction has been immense.

The big man came off the bench against the Thunder and recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 50% from the field. More than the statsheet, it is his presence on the court and spacing that he allows others to play with more freedom.

Whenever he has been healthy, Wemby has put up exceptional numbers, averaging 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Wemby may once again start off the bench as the Spurs management are being extra cautious with the Frenchman’s injury concern. Given the tough schedule and the depth in their roster, coach Mitch Johnson can easily afford to do that.

“There’s nothing going to make us change on that,” Mitch Johnson told Tom Orsborn on Wemby’s minutes restriction. If this game goes into triple overtime, he will not be in the game. There’s no circumstances that will allow us to get outside of ourselves in that regard.”

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Now that Wembanyama is guaranteed to feature in Saturday’s home game, we will take a look at the injury report for both teams. Interestingly, the Spurs have suffered a minor setback with a star player’s potential unavailability, while the Jazz also have a few players missing for this away trip to San Antonio.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have a few injury concerns heading into this game against the high-flying Spurs. Their star rookie Ace Bailey is nursing a hip strain, and despite that, he featured against the Pistons for 11 minutes but couldn’t continue further. He is probable for Saturday’s game against the Spurs.

Meanwhile, among the absentees, Georges Niang is out of contention after picking up a foot injury in mid December. Walker Kessler is another player sidelined as he will undergo surgery on his shoulder, missing the remainder of the current season.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Unlike the Jazz, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson is extremely fortunate that he has a rather healthy roster. Wemby will feature, but will be on a minutes restriction.

However, the biggest setback for the Spurs is De’Aaron Fox, who is suffering from left adductor tightness and may miss this game against the Jazz, but further clarity on his participation will be known closer to tipoff.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

Based on the latest injury updates for both teams, here are the predicted starting lineups

Utah Jazz San Antonio Spurs Lauri Markkanen Devin Vassell Svi Mykhailiuk Harrison Barnes Jusuf Nurkic Luke Kornet Keyonte George De’Aaron Fox* Brice Sansabaugh Stephon Castle

Victor Wembanyama will start off the bench and will play a big role in helping the San Antonio Spurs get over the line. If De’Aaron Fox fails to suit up, Mitch Johnson will have options like Julian Champagnie or Keldon Johnson to replace him in the starting five. On the other hand, Brice Sansabaugh could take up Ace Bailey’s spot for the Jazz if he is unavailable.

While the Spurs will look to continue their dream run, the Jazz have an opportunity to be party spoilers as they are also desperate to build on the winning momentum. The hosts are seemingly massive favourites, but Utah has the talent to spark a surprise.